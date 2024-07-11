Funding of €1.2m announced to promote Irish arts around the globe
A FUNDING injection of €1.2m has been announced to promote Irish arts and culture across the globe.

Some €1,230,750 has been earmarked for 2024, which will benefit 160 projects in 40 countries, covering circus, dance, film, literature, music, opera, theatre and the visual arts.

Projects being supported in Britain include Irish language documentary maker Manchán Magan’s Arán agus Im tour of the UK this autumn.

The funds will also support artist Tom Meskell as he exhibits his Silva Lumina installation at Kew Garden’s Glow Wild 2024 event in November.

“Culture Ireland plays a central role in supporting Irish artists to grow their international audiences,” Ireland’s Culture Minister Catherine Martin said as she announced the funding under the Culture Ireland programme.

“Demand for Culture Ireland funding keeps growing which demonstrates clearly the appetite around the world for Irish artists to present their work,” she explained.

“I am very pleased to announce this round of Culture Ireland funding of over €1.2m, which is the highest single grant round in the history of the organisation.

“These projects will generate new opportunities and audiences for Irish artists and showcase the rich and diverse offering of Irish arts globally.”

