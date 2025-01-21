Funding reinstated for road safety GCSE following ‘devastating’ year of fatal collisions
Funding reinstated for road safety GCSE following 'devastating' year of fatal collisions

FUNDING has been reinstated to support a GCSE which is designed to improve road safety among young people in Northern Ireland.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has agreed to fund a scheme that supports the Motor Vehicle and Road User (MVRUS) GCSE, which targets young people in a bid to improve road safety among a group which is over-represented in road traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

“Road safety is a priority for me as Minister and this year I launched a new Road Safety Strategy to help keep our community safe while using our roads and education is an important part of that strategy,” Minister O’Dowd said.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd visits St. Mark’s High School, Warrenpoint, to announce his decision to reinstate funding for a scheme that supports a GCSE to support road safety

“Sadly 68 people had their lives cut short and hundreds more were seriously injured on our roads last year and three people have lost their lives already in 2025.

“This causes untold devastation.”

He added: “Unfortunately, young drivers are more likely to be affected by serious road traffic collisions.

“We must all remember every day as road users to make potentially lifesaving choices, to be more mindful of others and proceed with care, follow the rules of the road they are there to protect us and help everyone get home safe.”

The minister visited St Mark’s School in Warrenpoint to meet pupils who have taken the GCSE and staff who deliver the subject.

Eamonn McPolin, who has taught the MVRUS GCSE for 20 years, said the subject is “very beneficial, particularly for young people because of its links to road safety”.

“Pupils learn the safe use of a moped, which is such an important practical skill,” he explained.

“This funding enables schools to purchase mopeds and safety equipment for the practical element of the course, which is crucial.”

St Mark’s student Amy McCoy, 17, who took the MVRUS GCSE in 2024, said “it prepares you for being on the road and helps you to be a better road user”.

“It makes you aware of the possible dangers on the roads and of road traffic collisions," she added.

