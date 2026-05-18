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President Connolly begins three-day visit to Britain where meeting with King Charles is expected
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President Connolly begins three-day visit to Britain where meeting with King Charles is expected

PRESIDENT Catherine Connolly has arrived in Britian for a three day visit which is due to include a meeting with King Charles.

The Galway native, who became the tenth President of Ireland following her inauguration last November, has begun a busy schedule of events which will take her across London and Leeds in the days ahead.

The Irish head of state is currently attending an event at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, during which she is set to meet with members of the local Irish community and spend some time with those learning the Irish language at the centre.

Following this she will make her way to Buckingham Palace where she is expected to meet with the British monarch.

Further events planned for this week will take place at the Irish Centre in Camden, the Irish Embassy in London and the Leeds Irish Centre.

The President will also spent time at Leeds University later this week, from where she graduated with a Masters in Clinical Psychology in 1981.

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See More: Britain, King Charles, President Catherine Connolly, Visit

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