Man arrested by gardaí investigating Dublin death is released without charge

A MAN arrested in connection with the death of another man in Dublin has been released without charge.

The man, aged in his 60s, was detained after gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at a residence on Brookwood Heights, Artane, Dublin 5 at around 12.30am on Saturday.

A man in his 30s was treated at the scene before being pronounced deceased a short time later.

The local coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist were notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) was appointed and an incident room established at Clontarf Garda Station, while a Garda Family Liaison Officer (FLO) was also assigned.

The arrested man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in North Dublin.

An Garda Síochána today confirmed that he has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

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