SPFL join Hearts in condemning Celtic Park pitch invasion as police slam post-match violence

BOTH the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) and Hearts have condemned Saturday's pitch invasion at Celtic Park, with the Jambos claiming club officials were 'subjected to serious physical and verbal abuse'.

Hundreds of home fans streamed onto the park after Callum Osmand scored in the last of eight added minutes to make it 3-1 and secure the title, with Hearts having led the table for most of the season.

The Edinburgh club have said they have contacted Police Scotland over the reports, with the force also condemning 'unacceptable levels of violence' as fans gathered in the city centre to celebrate.

"While we recognise that the majority of fans respected the appeal from police and partners to act responsibly, several thousand still descended on the Trongate area, some of whom engaged in serious disorder," said Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland.

'Menacing and threatening atmosphere'

With Saturday's game poised at 1-1 heading into the final minutes, Hearts were on course for a first league title since 1960 as they needed only a point to claim the title.

However, an 87th-minute effort from Daizen Maeda and Osmand's goal on 98 minutes made it 3-1 and ensured the title stayed in Glasgow and sparked jubilation among the supporters.

However, while the game was effectively over, hundreds of fans streamed onto the pitch even though it wasn't clear whether referee Don Robertson had blown for full time.

Amid speculation about the conclusion of the game, the SPFL confirmed today that Robertson had informed them that the match had ended and had not been abandoned.

The organisation congratulated Celtic and praised Hearts for a game that 'showed off the very best of the Scottish game and the drama and excitement that it is rightly famed for'.

However, they added that they 'utterly condemn' the scenes of fans encroaching on the pitch.

"We await the report of our match delegate regarding any specific incidents that took place but, regardless, supporters entering the field of play in any circumstances is wholly unacceptable and puts those participating and working at a match at risk," read a statement.

"We note that entering the pitch in England and Wales has been a criminal offence since 1991.

"We urge anyone with information about any alleged criminal activity to contact Police Scotland."

In their own statement, Hearts said the 'shameful scenes… embarrassed Scottish football' and claimed they were denied the opportunity to applaud their own fans, more than 750 of whom made the trip to Glasgow.

"Reports of serious physical and verbal abuse towards our players and staff, both on the pitch and elsewhere, are deeply disturbing," it read.

"We are investigating this fully and are in dialogue with Police Scotland.

"We will make no further comment at this time other than to say that it is completely unacceptable that our players and staff were put in that situation.

"Given the menacing and threatening atmosphere inside the stadium, our entire staff had no alternative but to leave immediately, without undertaking post-match media duties.

"To our media partners, we apologise but the safety of our staff was our prime focus during these unacceptable scenes."

'Simply unacceptable'

Police Scotland confirmed they were engaging with Hearts to establish if any of their players were assaulted on the pitch, adding that the circumstances of the incident were being reviewed.

Meanwhile, the force said officers faced significant levels of disorder after the game as around 3,000 people made their way to the Trongate area of the city to celebrate the win.

It added that officers were injured as missiles, including glass bottles, were thrown at them when assisting with a medical emergency.

Specially-trained public order officers were deployed to restore order, disperse the crowd and make arrests.

"Once again, we have seen unacceptable levels of violence and anti-social behaviour and Police Scotland's officers have been left to deal with the consequences," said ACC Sutherland.

"Being assaulted is not part of the job and regrettably a number of them were injured.

"The levels of criminal behaviour witnessed, in particular the hostility directed towards our officers, is simply unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

"Those involved should be in no doubt that they will be identified and arrested.

"This mass assembly of people caused significant disruption to local businesses, residents and members of the public in the City Centre.

"Urgent discussions with Celtic, wider Scottish football authorities and other stakeholders, including Glasgow City Council, is required to achieve a solution that improves public safety, reduces disruption and prevents this from happening again."

The force added that enquiries are underway to identify those involved and said further arrests will be made.

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