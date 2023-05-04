Fundraiser for family of GAA referee who died during match hits quarter of £20k target

A CAMPAIGN to raise money for the family of a popular London GAA referee who died during a match has nearly reached a quarter of its intended target.

Tipperary native Mattie Maher died suddenly on April 23, 2022, during a Gaelic football match.

He was officiating a clash between Lancashire and Hertfordshire at the Glen Rovers GAA ground in Watford, Hertfordshire.

The 60-year-old, who lived in Uxbridge, left behind his devastated wife Denise, their two children and many more family and friends.

This month a fundraising night held in his honour will take place at the Tir Chonaill Gaels GAA grounds in Greenford, to supportrMr Maher’s family.

And donations have already been pouring in on a Go Fund Me page set up by his friend Neil O’Shea.

Mr O’Shea has set a £20,000 fundraising target for the page, which has already received £4,130 in donations.

“Mattie died tragically while refereeing a Gaelic Football match between Lancashire and Hertfordshire last year leaving a young family behind,” Mr O’Shea explains.

“Mattie dedicated so much of his life to Gaelic Games in London refereeing both Football and Hurling, and as team manager and officer for his club and we are calling on all gaels to support this worthy cause by attending on the night and/or donating here.”

The Benefit Night for the family of Mattie Maher will take place at the Tir Chonaill Gaels’ ground on Saturday, May 27 from 8pm.

Donations can be made here.