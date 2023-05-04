Fundraiser for family of GAA referee who died during match hits quarter of £20k target
News

Fundraiser for family of GAA referee who died during match hits quarter of £20k target

GAA referee Mattie Maher died while officiating a match last year

A CAMPAIGN to raise money for the family of a popular London GAA referee who died during a match has nearly reached a quarter of its intended target.

Tipperary native Mattie Maher died suddenly on April 23, 2022, during a Gaelic football match.

He was officiating a clash between Lancashire and Hertfordshire at the Glen Rovers GAA ground in Watford, Hertfordshire.

The 60-year-old, who lived in Uxbridge, left behind his devastated wife Denise, their two children and many more family and friends.

This month a fundraising night held in his honour will take place at the Tir Chonaill Gaels GAA grounds in Greenford, to supportrMr Maher’s family.

And donations have already been pouring in on a Go Fund Me page set up by his friend Neil O’Shea.

Mr O’Shea has set a £20,000 fundraising target for the page, which has already received £4,130 in donations.

“Mattie died tragically while refereeing a Gaelic Football match between Lancashire and Hertfordshire last year leaving a young family behind,” Mr O’Shea explains.

“Mattie dedicated so much of his life to Gaelic Games in London refereeing both Football and Hurling, and as team manager and officer for his club and we are calling on all gaels to support this worthy cause by attending on the night and/or donating here.”

The Benefit Night for the family of Mattie Maher will take place at the Tir Chonaill Gaels’ ground on Saturday, May 27 from 8pm.

Donations can be made here.

See More: Fundraising, GAA, London, Mattie Maher, Referee

Related

Brave Irish woman with rare cancer must raise £140k for life-saving treatment
News 2 months ago

Brave Irish woman with rare cancer must raise £140k for life-saving treatment

By: Fiona Audley

Christmas deadline for Irish family to secure daughter's life-saving cancer treatment
News 5 months ago

Christmas deadline for Irish family to secure daughter's life-saving cancer treatment

By: Fiona Audley

Family battle to secure vital treatment for young Irish boy with rare and aggressive form of cancer
News 1 year ago

Family battle to secure vital treatment for young Irish boy with rare and aggressive form of cancer

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Ten Minutes with Shane Mitchell of Dervish
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Ten Minutes with Shane Mitchell of Dervish

By: Irish Post

MAY THE 4TH: Star Wars festival marks first anniversary of Irish whiskey experience
Entertainment 1 hour ago

MAY THE 4TH: Star Wars festival marks first anniversary of Irish whiskey experience

By: Fiona Audley

Northern Irish actor James Nesbitt scoops prominent role in BBC’s coronation coverage
Entertainment 8 hours ago

Northern Irish actor James Nesbitt scoops prominent role in BBC’s coronation coverage

By: Fiona Audley

Relatives of executed Easter Rising leaders join Irish President and Taoiseach at graveside ceremony
News 9 hours ago

Relatives of executed Easter Rising leaders join Irish President and Taoiseach at graveside ceremony

By: Fiona Audley

Two men charged as police treat Lurgan incident as sectarian hate crime
News 15 hours ago

Two men charged as police treat Lurgan incident as sectarian hate crime

By: Gerard Donaghy