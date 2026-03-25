Fundraiser set up to support young children of murdered Derry woman Amy Doherty

A FUNDRAISER has been set up to support the two young children of a woman murdered in Derry at the weekend.

Amy Doherty, 28, was found badly injured in a house in the Summer Meadows Mews area of Derry on Saturday morning and passed away later that day in hospital.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, however, the PSNI has said today that he is not fit for police interview at this time.

Ms Doherty's funeral is due to take place at 10am on Thursday at Holy Family Church in Ballymagroarty.

'Heartbreaking loss'

A GoFundMe appeal has been set up to support Ms Doherty's son and daughter and allow her family to care for the children without having to worry about financial issues.

"Our community has been devastated by the heartbreaking loss of Amy Doherty and we want to come together to support those she loved most," read the appeal.

"Amy's two beautiful children, Rhea and Ronan, both under the age of four, have lost their mother far too soon.

"No words can ease that pain but as a community we can show up for them in a practical way.

"Every penny raised will go directly towards supporting Rhea and Ronan's future, helping to ease any financial burden so that their family can focus entirely on loving and caring for them through the very difficult time ahead.

"This fundraiser has been set up with the full permission and blessing of Amy's family.

"If you are able to donate, no matter how small, it will make a real difference to these two little ones."

The fundraiser has so far raised more than £29,000 since it was created this morning.

'Distressing time'

The PSNI has said the man currently in custody on suspicion of murder is unable to be interviewed as he is receiving medical treatment.

Enquiries are continuing and police have urged anyone with information to contact them.

"At 28 years old, Amy was just a young woman," Detective Inspector Ferguson of the PSNI said on Monday.

"And my thoughts are, first and foremost, with her family and friends at this unimaginably distressing time."

Anyone wishing to donate to the GoFundMe appeal to support Ms Doherty's two young children can do so by clicking here.

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