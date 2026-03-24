Police name woman killed in Derry as murder inquiry launched

A MURDER inquiry is underway following the death of a woman in Derry.

Police found a woman badly injured at a house in the Summer Mews Area of the city on the morning of March 21.

She was taken to hospital, where she later died.

Police have launched a murder inquiry and have named the victim as 28-year-old Amy Doherty.

“Amy was found, badly injured, at around 10.20am on Saturday,” Detective Inspector Ferguson said.

“She was taken to hospital by colleagues from the Ambulance Service but, sadly, passed away a short time later.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody at this time,” he added.

The PSNI has urged anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and the local community will continue to see a police presence in the Summer Meadows area over the coming days,” Det Insp Ferguson said.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 469 of 21/03/2026,” he added.

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