Funeral confirmed for young man who died in Co. Meath collision

THE funeral details have been confirmed for a young man who died when the car he was driving was involved in a collision in Co. Meath over the weekend.

Navan man Darragh Reid was involved in a single-vehicle collision on the R161 Trim to Navan Road at Philpotstown near Navan at around 10pm on Sunday, July 28.

The 26-year-old, who was the driver and only person in the car, was brought by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he was later pronounced dead.

He was the third person to die following collisions in Co. Meath that day, which earlier saw a three-motorcycle collision in Oldcastle claim the lives of friends Mark Eager and Stuart O’Connell.

Mr Reid died “tragically, following an accident” his family said in a statement.

Predeceased by his grandparents Mary and Owen Reid, he leaves behind his “heartbroken” parents Natalie and Karl and siblings Christopher, Stephanie and Elora.

Paying tribute, friend Jack Parkes said he was “truly blessed” to have known him.

“There aren't the correct words to express how deeply Darragh will be missed by all of his friends,” he said.

“He was the most genuine, caring, kind and trustworthy soul and I'm truly blessed to have known him.”

He added: “His passing has left a deep void in the hearts of everyone that was lucky enough to have met him. I will never forget you Darragh.”

Mr Reid’s funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, August 4 at 12noon in St Joseph's Chapel of Rest in Navan, followed by burial in St Finian's Cemetery, Navan.