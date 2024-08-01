Funeral confirmed for young man who died in Co. Meath collision
News

Funeral confirmed for young man who died in Co. Meath collision

THE funeral details have been confirmed for a young man who died when the car he was driving was involved in a collision in Co. Meath over the weekend.

Navan man Darragh Reid was involved in a single-vehicle collision on the R161 Trim to Navan Road at Philpotstown near Navan at around 10pm on Sunday, July 28.

The 26-year-old, who was the driver and only person in the car, was brought by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he was later pronounced dead.

Darragh Reid died following a collision in Co. Meath (Pic: Reid family)

He was the third person to die following collisions in Co. Meath that day, which earlier saw a three-motorcycle collision in Oldcastle claim the lives of friends Mark Eager and Stuart O’Connell.

Mr Reid died “tragically, following an accident” his family said in a statement.

Predeceased by his grandparents Mary and Owen Reid, he leaves behind his “heartbroken” parents Natalie and Karl and siblings Christopher, Stephanie and Elora.

Paying tribute, friend Jack Parkes said he was “truly blessed” to have known him.

“There aren't the correct words to express how deeply Darragh will be missed by all of his friends,” he said.

“He was the most genuine, caring, kind and trustworthy soul and I'm truly blessed to have known him.”

He added: “His passing has left a deep void in the hearts of everyone that was lucky enough to have met him. I will never forget you Darragh.”

Mr Reid’s funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, August 4 at 12noon in St Joseph's Chapel of Rest in Navan, followed by burial in St Finian's Cemetery, Navan.

See More: Meath

Related

Joint funeral takes place today for friends killed in tragedy on Irish road
News 3 hours ago

Joint funeral takes place today for friends killed in tragedy on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley

Investigations underway as three people killed in separate collisions in Co. Meath
News 1 day ago

Investigations underway as three people killed in separate collisions in Co. Meath

By: Fiona Audley

Three arrested in relation to 1975 murder of RUC officer
News 1 month ago

Three arrested in relation to 1975 murder of RUC officer

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man jailed for 14 years after killing pedestrian in road rage attack
News 23 hours ago

Man jailed for 14 years after killing pedestrian in road rage attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two people die in Co. Westmeath helicopter crash
News 23 hours ago

Two people die in Co. Westmeath helicopter crash

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ten Minutes with Gráinne Hunt
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten Minutes with Gráinne Hunt

By: Irish Post

Gardaí appeal for information on teen missing from Dublin home for a week
News 1 day ago

Gardaí appeal for information on teen missing from Dublin home for a week

By: Gerard Donaghy

Suspicious object that saw Co. Armagh homes evacuated is declared a hoax
News 1 day ago

Suspicious object that saw Co. Armagh homes evacuated is declared a hoax

By: Gerard Donaghy