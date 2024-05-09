Funeral details confirmed for ‘beautiful, funny, bubbly’ girl killed in tragic collision

THE FUNERAL details have been confirmed for a teenager who was killed in a collision in Co. Wicklow over the weekend.

Molly Dempsey, from Baltinglass, died on Sunday, May 5 after the car she was a passenger in was involved in a single vehicle collision at Slaney Park at around 5am.

In a statement confirming her death “suddenly, following an accident", her parents said they were “broken-hearted”.

The 15-year-old’s death is the third tragedy to hit the family, as her two brothers Roy and Killian both died in separate incidents in previous years.

Tributes have since been paid to the tragic teen, with Pauline Barrett remembering her as “a beautiful, funny, bubbly girl”.

“She was an amazing girl who touched the lives of so many,” Richard and Caroline Riordan said.

“The love and light that Molly brought into the world will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on forever,” they added.

Patrick Maguire, Principal at Molly’s former Baltinglass school, Scoil Chonglais, said: “On behalf of the entire school community, my deepest sympathy to Molly’s family and friends.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this very sad time.”

Friend Laoise Kelly said “nobody could ever have a bad word to say about Moll”.

“She was the sweetest most caring girl out there and that’s how she’s always going to be remembered, she always put a smile on our faces,” she added.

Molly leaves behind her parents Nigel and Mary, brothers Joe, Charlie and Jake and sisters Laura, Yvonne and Ella.

Her funeral Mass takes place at St. Joseph’s Church in Baltinglass at 11am tomorrow morning (May 10).