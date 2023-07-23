Funerals held for rally drivers who died at Sligo event
News

Funerals held for rally drivers who died at Sligo event

Daire Maguire nd Gene McDonald (Images: rip.ie)

THE FUNERALS have taken place of two men who died in a crash at the Sligo States Rally last Sunday.

Daire Maguire, 46, from Co. Fermanagh was laid to rest on Thursday while the funeral of 35-year-old Cavan man Gene McDonald was held on Friday.

The men died when their car crashed into a wall on the sixth stage of the event.

'Hole in our hearts'

Father-of-two Mr Maguire was laid to rest at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Newtownbutler.

"When tragedy strikes in our lives we are left with a sudden and unexpected hole in our hearts," Fr Saghar Sabir told mourners.

"When we try to put into words how it feels, our throats stop up till it actually hurts.

"Our eyes grow tired from the tears and the only thing we can do is cry for the loss we have suffered.

"To lose a much-loved husband and a greatly-loved father can bring up emotions no doctor can heal."

He added: "Truly, Daire's unstoppable joy and unending love and sacrifice are something not only to remember but to take hold of and celebrate."

Mr Maguire is survived by his wife Breda and children Megan and Christopher.

'A gentleman'

On Friday, Fr Martin Gilcreest told mourners at St Mary's Middle Chapel in Cootehill how the family of Mr McDonald were gathered in the same church in February for his daughter's christening.

"Just five months on, we are here in such tragic of circumstances as we gather as a family for Gene's funeral Mass," he said.

"Even now, some time on from Sunday, we still cannot get our head around the fact that Gene is no longer with us.

"So much sadness and emotion makes us feel that we are dealing with a tsunami of grief."

He added: "He was a gentleman, good to all around him and will be greatly missed."

Items brought to the altar to symbolise the mechanic's life included his tools, a model car, a Cavan GAA jersey and a games controller.

Mr McDonald is survived by his partner Justine and daughters Bonnie and Saoirse.

Motorsport Ireland has begun an investigation into the incident to establish how the accident occurred.

See More: Cavan, Fermanagh, Sligo, Sligo States Rally

Related

Teenage girl dies in tractor collision in Co. Cavan
News 1 month ago

Teenage girl dies in tractor collision in Co. Cavan

By: Gerard Donaghy

Young man killed in horror collision between car and lorry in Cavan
News 2 months ago

Young man killed in horror collision between car and lorry in Cavan

By: Irish Post

Family of Irish man missing in Netherlands appealing for help
News 1 year ago

Family of Irish man missing in Netherlands appealing for help

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

A different perspective on the RUC
Comment 17 hours ago

A different perspective on the RUC

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Working in the margins — Eddie Gilmore and the Irish Chaplaincy
News 17 hours ago

Working in the margins — Eddie Gilmore and the Irish Chaplaincy

By: Mary Tilki

Celebrating the enduring genius of George Bernard Shaw
Culture 18 hours ago

Celebrating the enduring genius of George Bernard Shaw

By: Irish Post

Shots fired at house while adults and children were sleeping inside
News 2 days ago

Shots fired at house while adults and children were sleeping inside

By: Irish Post

Talks fail to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland before summer recess
News 2 days ago

Talks fail to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland before summer recess

By: Fiona Audley