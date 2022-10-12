Further funerals of Creeslough victims taking place with President in attendance
News

Further funerals of Creeslough victims taking place with President in attendance

DONEGAL, IRELAND - OCTOBER 11: The funeral takes place of Applegreen petrol station tragedy victim Martin McGill at St. Michaels church on October 11, 2022 in Donegal, Ireland. Ten people died when an explosion ripped through Applegreen service station in the County Donegal village of Creeslough, Ireland on Friday 7 October 2022. The dead have been named as Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, and her dad Robert Garwe, 50, Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 13, Leona Harper, 14, Jessica Gallagher, 24, James O'Flaherty, 48, Martin McGill, 49, Martina Martin, 49 and Hugh Kelly, 5. During a Mass that was held in the village church on Saturday morning, Father John Joe Duffy said the community had been hit by "a tsunami of grief". (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

THE FUNERALS of more victims of the recent explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal, are to take place today.

The funeral mass for James O'Flaherty, is currently taking place in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, with the President in attendance.

His son Hamish was in the family car at the time of the explosion while his father went inside the shop, but survived the tragedy.

James O'Flaherty was originally from Sydney in Australia, but was living with his wife Tracey and son Hamish in Dunfanaghy, a village about 10 minutes' drive from Creeslough.

The funeral mass of mother and son Catherine O'Donnell (39) and James Monaghan (13) will also take place at St Michael's Church in Creeslough.

President Michael D Higgins will also attend those funerals, as well as the remainder of the funerals over the next few days.

An Garda Síochána continues to investigate the cause of the blast in a building complex that included a service station, convenience store and residential apartments.

On Tuesday, masses were held at St Michael's Church in the village for Jessica Gallagher, 24, and 49-year-old Martin McGill.

The funerals of two other victims - 14-year-old Leona Harper and 49-year-old Martina Martin - will take place on Thursday, while Hugh Kelly, 59, will be laid to rest on Friday.

The two remaining victims were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, whose funerals arrangements are yet to be announced.

See More: Creeslough, Donegal, Michael D Higgins

Related

First funerals of Creeslough victims to take place today
News 1 day ago

First funerals of Creeslough victims to take place today

By: Connell McHugh

King Charles offers condolences to families and community affected by Creeslough tragedy
News 1 day ago

King Charles offers condolences to families and community affected by Creeslough tragedy

By: Connell McHugh

Fundraisers for Creeslough tragedy open, with one surpassing €250,000
News 2 days ago

Fundraisers for Creeslough tragedy open, with one surpassing €250,000

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Scotland and Ireland will pay tribute to the Creeslough community in tonight's World Cup play-off
Sport 20 hours ago

Scotland and Ireland will pay tribute to the Creeslough community in tonight's World Cup play-off

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Vera Pauw feels that Ireland's underdogs tag doesn't bother her ahead of the game against Scotland tonight
Sport 21 hours ago

Vera Pauw feels that Ireland's underdogs tag doesn't bother her ahead of the game against Scotland tonight

By: Conor O'Donoghue

How to make Irish hot cross buns
Life & Style 23 hours ago

How to make Irish hot cross buns

By: Irish Post

Ireland's Troy Parrott will be out for a number of months (knee) confirms Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe
Sport 23 hours ago

Ireland's Troy Parrott will be out for a number of months (knee) confirms Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Trailer released for upcoming Oscar-tipped Jessie Buckley film
Entertainment 1 day ago

Trailer released for upcoming Oscar-tipped Jessie Buckley film

By: Connell McHugh