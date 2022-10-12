Further funerals of Creeslough victims taking place with President in attendance

THE FUNERALS of more victims of the recent explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal, are to take place today.

The funeral mass for James O'Flaherty, is currently taking place in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, with the President in attendance.

His son Hamish was in the family car at the time of the explosion while his father went inside the shop, but survived the tragedy.

James O'Flaherty was originally from Sydney in Australia, but was living with his wife Tracey and son Hamish in Dunfanaghy, a village about 10 minutes' drive from Creeslough.

The funeral mass of mother and son Catherine O'Donnell (39) and James Monaghan (13) will also take place at St Michael's Church in Creeslough.

President Michael D Higgins will also attend those funerals, as well as the remainder of the funerals over the next few days.

An Garda Síochána continues to investigate the cause of the blast in a building complex that included a service station, convenience store and residential apartments.

On Tuesday, masses were held at St Michael's Church in the village for Jessica Gallagher, 24, and 49-year-old Martin McGill.

The funerals of two other victims - 14-year-old Leona Harper and 49-year-old Martina Martin - will take place on Thursday, while Hugh Kelly, 59, will be laid to rest on Friday.

The two remaining victims were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, whose funerals arrangements are yet to be announced.