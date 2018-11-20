GAA to erect monument at grave for boy killed on Bloody Sunday
GAA to erect monument at grave for boy killed on Bloody Sunday

A similar event was held at Glasnevin Cemetery in 2016 to mark the grave of James Matthews, who died in the attack (Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

The GAA will erect a monument at the unmarked grave of a teenage boy killed at Croke Park on Bloody Sunday.

The monument to John William Scott will be unveiled at Glasnevin Cemetery on Wednesday, November 21 – the 98th anniversary of the massacre.

GAA president John Horan will oversee the ceremony, part of the association’s Bloody Sunday Graves Project, which has worked to identify the graves of those killed.

Fourteen killed

Scott was 14 when he was shot dead by Crown forces during the Dublin v Tipperary match in 1920.

Ten other people were shot dead while three later died from their injuries.

Scott, from Fitzroy Avenue in the shadow of the stadium, was one of three children killed in the tragedy.

Of the 14 victims, eight were in unmarked graves, however Scott’s will be the fourth to have been acknowledged.

Centenary plans

Plans are in place to honour the four remaining victims in unmarked graves between now and the centenary of Bloody Sunday in 2020.

Flags at Croke Park will fly at half-mast on Wednesday and the names of those killed will be shown on the stadium screens to coincide with when the first shots were fired at the crowd and players.

Around 70 civilians were injured in the attack, which also claimed the life of Dublin player Michael Hogan.

The shootings followed an IRA operation earlier in the day in which 14 people were killed, including 12 members of the Crown forces.

