Garda arrest 41 people during Donegal International Rally on Saturday night
News

Garda arrest 41 people during Donegal International Rally on Saturday night

GARDAI had their hands full in Donegal last night as they made 41 arrests for a variety of offences as the Donegal International Rally continued on Saturday.

The number of arrests was recorded between 5pm on Saturday and 7am this morning as revellers enjoyed the festivities long into the night.

Gardai revealed that among the arrests made, one was for an assault on a Garda member.

21 arrests were made for public order offences while eight of them were related to the use and/or sale of drugs.

Added to this there were charges for drink driving, dangerous driving and section 3 assault.

Advertisement

The number of arrests rose from what was a quiet Friday night, when the rally kicked off, and comes as a disappointment to the community as the total number of those being cuffed was significantly lower than that of years during the weekend of the Rally.

Gardai have urged the public to drive carefully on the roads nearby and have regard for others with the weekend coming to a close.

The Donegal International Rally is one of Ireland’s oldest annual rally competitions, with the first rally taking place in 1972.

It has a reputation for being one of the country’s most challenging rally events.

The race begins and ends in Letterkenny.

See More: Arrests, Co Donegal, Donegal, Donegal International Rally, Gardai, Irish Sports, Letterkenny

Related

Tributes paid to Liverpool fan, 33, stabbed to death while celebrating Champions League win
News 2 weeks ago

Tributes paid to Liverpool fan, 33, stabbed to death while celebrating Champions League win

By: Aidan Lonergan

Three Gardaí arrested in anti-corruption operation released without charge and suspended from duty
News 1 month ago

Three Gardaí arrested in anti-corruption operation released without charge and suspended from duty

By: Aidan Lonergan

Three Gardaí, including Superintendent and Inspector, arrested in anti-corruption operation
News 1 month ago

Three Gardaí, including Superintendent and Inspector, arrested in anti-corruption operation

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Irish American police woman shot and killed after responding to domestic disturbance call
News 1 day ago

Irish American police woman shot and killed after responding to domestic disturbance call

By: Harry Brent

Trump says he was prepared to launch strike against Iran but backed down at the last minute after discovering how many people would die
News 1 day ago

Trump says he was prepared to launch strike against Iran but backed down at the last minute after discovering how many people would die

By: Harry Brent

Iron will: ECL Civil Engineering win dramatic soccer final as battle of the contractors hots up in The Iron Games
Sport 1 day ago

Iron will: ECL Civil Engineering win dramatic soccer final as battle of the contractors hots up in The Iron Games

By: The Irish Post

Twenty-five years ago Ray Houghton’s goal against Italy shook the Irish nation
Sport 1 day ago

Twenty-five years ago Ray Houghton’s goal against Italy shook the Irish nation

By: Harry Brent

Ireland to become first EU nation to ban plastic microbeads
News 2 days ago

Ireland to become first EU nation to ban plastic microbeads

By: Harry Brent