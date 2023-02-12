Gardaí appeal for information on 15th anniversary of murder of Andrew Burns in Co. Donegal

GARDAÍ have issued a fresh appeal for information into the murder of Andrew Burns, 15 years after his death.

Mr Burns, 27, was shot shortly after 7pm on Tuesday, February 12, 2008 at Donnyloop, Castlefin, Co. Donegal.

He was later found on a roadway close to Donnyloop Church and pronounced dead shortly before 8pm.

Car lead

On the 15th anniversary of Mr Burns' death, gardaí have renewed their appeal for any information and would especially like to trace the occupants of a car seen in the area that evening.

"In particular the investigation team at Letterkenny Garda Station would like to specifically appeal to the occupant or occupants of a red vehicle that it is believed to have been in the carpark at Donnyloop church at around 7pm on the evening of Andrew's murder on February 12, 2008," read a garda statement.

"The investigation team do not believe that the occupant or occupants of this red vehicle were in any way connected with the murder of Andrew but they may have vital information to offer due to their presence at the carpark at Donnyloop church on the evening in question."

'Heinous act'

To date, one person has been convicted of Mr Burns' murder and is currently serving a life sentence.

However, it is believed a number of individuals were involved in his killing.

"Andrew's family remain devastated by this heinous act and continue to struggle to come to terms with his murder," added the garda statement.

An Garda Síochána expressed their gratitude for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements in the years since the murder.

However, they have urged anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem to them, to come forward and speak with investigators.

Information received by An Garda Síochána will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.