News

Gardai appeal for witnesses after gunshots fired in Irish housing estate

GARDAÍ in Longford are investigating after shots were fired at a housing estate.

Officers were called to the Dundarragh Estate at roughly 3.30pm on Tuesday, January 24 after a number of shots were fired.

No-one was injured during the incident, but the scene was preserved by officers and a technical examination took place.

Investigating Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who was in the Dundarragh area of Longford between 3.30pm and 3.45pm that afternoon,  or in the Longford town area from 2.30pm and 3.40pm, who may have seen anything unusual or who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

“Gardaí are also appealing to those with camera footage or to any motorist with dash cam footage from the estate at the time of the incident to contact the Incident Room at Longford Garda Station,” they add.

Anyone with information should contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

