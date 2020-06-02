Gardaí in Donegal come to the rescue of injured hedgehog on motorway

GARDAÍ IN Donegal have been praised as heroes by animal lovers across the country as they came to the rescue of an injured hedgehog.

Members of the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit were certainly in the right place at the right time as they came across the injured critter at the side of the road on the dual carriageway, where it had possibly been struck by a car.

Recognising that the wild animal was severely dehydrated and suffering from what they suspected was a broken back leg, the Gardaí gently scooped him up into the comfort of a Garda hat before taking him to the care of the ISPCA.

The hedgehog underwent an x-ray and was pumped with fluids to tackle his dehydration, and it seems the lucky animal will make a full recovery.

The ISPCA later took to Facebook to thank the Gardaí involved, particularly Garda Barry Gallagher who was pictured taking the hedgehog to safety, and confirmed the little creature was under their veterinary care in the Animal Rehabilitation Centre.

It is the second time in just over two weeks that Gardaí in Donegal have come to the rescue of a hedgehog in a prickly situation, as Letterkenny Gardaí recently posted a video of a hedgehog who had gotten itself stuck in an empty takeaway container while searching for food.

Video footage showed the creature struggling with the milkshake container stuck on its head, before one of the Gardaí gently pulled it off and let the hedgehog run to safety, calling after it "Good lad, good luck".

Check out the video below, and remember to always take your litter with you!