Gardaí in Donegal come to the rescue of injured hedgehog on motorway
News

Gardaí in Donegal come to the rescue of injured hedgehog on motorway

GARDAÍ IN Donegal have been praised as heroes by animal lovers across the country as they came to the rescue of an injured hedgehog.

Members of the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit were certainly in the right place at the right time as they came across the injured critter at the side of the road on the dual carriageway, where it had possibly been struck by a car.

Image may contain: one or more people and outdoor Donegal Gardaí / Facebook

Recognising that the wild animal was severely dehydrated and suffering from what they suspected was a broken back leg, the Gardaí gently scooped him up into the comfort of a Garda hat before taking him to the care of the ISPCA.

Advertisement

Image may contain: one or more people and people sitting Donegal Gardaí / Facebook

The hedgehog underwent an x-ray and was pumped with fluids to tackle his dehydration, and it seems the lucky animal will make a full recovery.

The ISPCA later took to Facebook to thank the Gardaí involved, particularly Garda Barry Gallagher who was pictured taking the hedgehog to safety, and confirmed the little creature was under their veterinary care in the Animal Rehabilitation Centre.

No photo description available. Donegal Gardaí / Facebook

It is the second time in just over two weeks that Gardaí in Donegal have come to the rescue of a hedgehog in a prickly situation, as Letterkenny Gardaí recently posted a video of a hedgehog who had gotten itself stuck in an empty takeaway container while searching for food.

Advertisement

Video footage showed the creature struggling with the milkshake container stuck on its head, before one of the Gardaí gently pulled it off and let the hedgehog run to safety, calling after it "Good lad, good luck".

Check out the video below, and remember to always take your litter with you!

 

See More: Donegal, Gardai, Hegehg, Letterkenny

Related

WATCH: Gardaí rescue wild hedgehog who got into prickly situation with takeaway cup
News 1 week ago

WATCH: Gardaí rescue wild hedgehog who got into prickly situation with takeaway cup

By: Rachael O'Connor

Gardaí force Irish pub to halt its Guinness delivery service
News 2 weeks ago

Gardaí force Irish pub to halt its Guinness delivery service

By: Jack Beresford

Daniel O’Donnell lifts spirits at Donegal community hospital with surprise concert for elderly fans
News 2 weeks ago

Daniel O’Donnell lifts spirits at Donegal community hospital with surprise concert for elderly fans

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Watch: 300 Irish churches come together to sing 1000-year-old hymn in honour of frontline workers
News 1 hour ago

Watch: 300 Irish churches come together to sing 1000-year-old hymn in honour of frontline workers

By: Rachael O'Connor

Three former pageant contestants tackle modern dating in Ireland for new TV series
Entertainment 3 hours ago

Three former pageant contestants tackle modern dating in Ireland for new TV series

By: Mal Rogers

Popular Irish priest livestreams Mass each and every day throughout lockdown
Life & Style 4 hours ago

Popular Irish priest livestreams Mass each and every day throughout lockdown

By: Fiona Audley

Northern Ireland's only professional female boxer Cathy McAleer eyes up a potential fight date
Sport 4 hours ago

Northern Ireland's only professional female boxer Cathy McAleer eyes up a potential fight date

By: Chris Egan

Leo Varadkar urges 'people of all races' to come together to defeat 'dangerous' racism
News 6 hours ago

Leo Varadkar urges 'people of all races' to come together to defeat 'dangerous' racism

By: Rachael O'Connor