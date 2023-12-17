Gardaí investigate fire at Co. Galway hotel set to accommodate 70 asylum seekers

GARDAÍ are investigating a 'criminal damage incident' after a fire at a hotel in Co. Galway that was set to house 70 asylum seekers.

The fire broke out at the Ross Lake House Hotel in Rosscahill at around 11.35pm on Saturday but was brought under control by fire services.

The building, which has not been used for several years and is under private ownership, was empty at the time.

"The scene has been preserved and a technical examination will take place later today," added a statement from gardaí.

RTÉ News reports that a protest was held outside the property on Saturday as locals demanded further communication from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

The department’s International Protection Accommodation Services unit is responsible for the provision of accommodation and related services to asylum seekers.

A briefing note issued by the department on Friday that was shared online revealed that from next Thursday, December 21, the property would provide 70 beds across 18 rooms to 'adult male international protection applicants'.

Revealing a one-year contract had been agreed with the service provider, it added that the department would manage the arrival of occupants while the service provider would manage all statutory requirements relating to the property.

Deeply disturbing news from Galway last night. Politicians across the board should condemn this disgraceful act and the fear mongering that led to it.https://t.co/DZNz7CzYTI — Roderic O’Gorman TD (@rodericogorman) December 17, 2023

Roderic O'Gorman, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, described news of the fire as 'deeply disturbing'.

"Politicians across the board should condemn this disgraceful act and the fear mongering that led to it," the Green Party TD added on Twitter.

Charlie Flanagan, Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, said the fire was an 'unacceptable & worrying incident that should be condemned by all'.

The Fine Gael TD for Laois-Offaly cited fires at similarly earmarked hotels in Co. Donegal in November 2018 and Co. Leitrim in January 2019.

"There's a seemingly malicious pattern, Moville, Rooskey & now Rosscahill. Anybody with information should assist Gardai in investigations," he posted on Twitter.

Gardaf are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding the fire to contact them at Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.