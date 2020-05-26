Gardaí investigating mass brawl involving 'up to 70 youths' as footage emerges online
GARDAÍ HAVE launched an investigation into a mass brawl which occurred in Cork over the weekend.

It is estimated that up to 70 youths were involved in the altercation, which took place in the Mount Oval Village housing estate in Rochestown, a suburb of Cork city, at around 8pm on Saturday night.

RTÉ News reports that Gardaí were made aware of the brawl, but the teenagers dispersed when officers arrived on the scene.

No injuries related to the disturbance have been reported.

Multiple videos showing the brawl have since emerged on social media, and Gardaí have asked that anyone with information or who have footage of the 'large-scale disturbance' to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120.

This incident follows a similar fight on 8 April, in which a mass brawl between two groups of people-- with many believed to be armed with knives and bats-- left one teenager hospitalised with stab wounds.

It is understood that the earlier incident began when a row kicked off between two gangs of youths and that older members on both sides then joined in.

