Liverpool University GAA crowned Division 1 champions in historic breakthrough

FOR University of Liverpool GAA manager Connor Harpur, the journey from student player to championship winning coach has been shaped by persistence and a deep-rooted love of Gaelic football.

Originally from Omagh, Co Tyrone, Harpur first arrived in Liverpool as a student. “Being from Tyrone, you live and breathe football,” he said.

Harpur played for the university’s Gaelic team for three years before graduating in 2014.

Not long after, he found himself drawn back into the setup after being asked to come back to coach.

"It was a bit strange at first because a lot of them were still my friends from uni."

At the time, the team was struggling to compete at a higher level.

“Traditionally we would have been a division 2 team,” Harpur said. “In my early years of coaching and playing we would get a hammering, sometimes of 10 or 20 points.”

Competing against strong local rivals such as Liverpool John Moores University and Liverpool Hope University, the side faced an uphill battle.

But a turning point came around 2019, when a new wave of players began to reshape the squad.

“Things seemed to get a little more serious, with a really good influx of students coming from Ireland,” Harpur said. “Also a lot of London and Herefordshire players who were homegrown Gaelic players.”

Success soon followed. The team claimed two Division 2 titles, most recently in 2022, earning promotion to Division 1.

But beyond results, Harpur has seen a broader shift in the makeup of the squad.

“When I started playing 10 to 15 years ago, the makeup of the team was 100% Irish, but now it is much more of a mix,” he said.

For Harpur, fostering a sense of belonging has been just as important as building a competitive team.

“Finding that sense of identity and community is massive, and as a manager that is a big priority,” he said.

“My main focus has always been about the squads and keeping everyone involved and making sure everyone knows their value.”

That approach was tested this past season, with a large panel of players to manage.

“We had 51 people register throughout the year, and we brought 38 to the championship final,” he said.

The campaign itself was far from straightforward.

A mixed start left the team at risk of relegation, but a reset around Christmas proved decisive.

"We had a few team meetings and made some non-negotiables for the upcoming year,” Harpur said. “Then people could buy into that; actually, this team could win the championship.”

A crucial win over John Moores helped secure their Division 1 status, followed by strong performances against Lancashire and Herefordshire.

A standout semi-final victory over Loughborough University, renowned for its sporting pedigree, set up a final clash with local rivals Liverpool Hope.

“They had previously beat us twice in the league this year,” Harpur said. “Winning against them in the championship final was a bit surreal to be honest.”

For a team that had been playing Division 2 football just a few years earlier, the triumph marked a remarkable rise.

“I think outside our group people didn’t really expect it, but inside our group we knew we could win,” he said.

The victory was hard-earned, built on months of commitment. “The boys were training hard, through wet and snowy nights, and it really paid off in the final.”

When the final whistle blew, Harpur’s immediate reaction was relief. “You remember more losses than wins, but when it was over there was just relief and surreal excitement,” he said.

Celebrations followed in true student fashion.

“There were a couple of rollover days in the pub afterwards,” he laughed. “On the bus coming home there was good craic, karaoke, singing Rick Astley, Adele and Sam Fender.”

Looking ahead, Harpur knows the challenge will only grow. “We were kind of the hunters this year, but next year we’ve definitely got a target on our back.”

Still, for him, the significance of Gaelic games goes far beyond silverware. “I love being an Irish person, and Gaelic clubs are just very special,” he said.

“There’s one in every corner of the world. That sense of community you’re looking for when you leave Ireland, you’ll be able to find it somewhere.”

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