Liverpool pub shut down after violent lock-in brawl leaves woman unconscious

A PUB in Liverpool has been permanently closed after an illegal late-night lock-in erupted into a violent street brawl involving bottles and metal poles, leaving several people injured.

The Seaforth Arms, on Seaforth Road, has had its licence revoked by Sefton Council following a request from Merseyside Police.

The closure came after officers responded to reports of a fight spilling out onto the street in the early hours on Sunday, September 21.

According to police documents submitted to the council’s licensing sub-committee, a group of women were seen leaving the premises and fighting before one of them was heard shouting, “Get the lads”.

Later a group of men arrived, armed with metal poles and bottles, which they allegedly used to assault several people.

When officers arrived, they found a woman “unconscious and fitting” near the pub, while other women and a man were also injured.

Emergency services took a woman and man in their 40s, as well as a 16-year-old girl, to hospital.

All three were discharged soon after.

Three people, aged 15, 19 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of affray and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police said some individuals involved are believed to have links to local gangs.

Investigations also revealed multiple licensing breaches, including reports of underage drinking, drug use and alcohol sales after permitted hours.

CCTV footage captured the final alcohol transaction at 3:16 am, well beyond the pub’s licensed 1 am limit.

Police said no one from the premises contacted emergency services during the incident.

In a statement to the council, Merseyside Police said the violence could have been avoided if the pub had closed at its proper time.

Inspector Ken Sumner described the incident as “a serious cause for concern in our community”, stating:

“This violent episode resulted in three people being hospitalised. It’s completely unacceptable, and we requested a review of the pub’s licence, which has now been revoked. I hope this sends a clear message that we will take robust action to protect public safety.”

The Seaforth Arms had been under scrutiny since the initial incident, with a temporary licence suspension imposed ahead of the final hearing.

Councillors later confirmed the decision to permanently close the venue, citing the risk it posed to the community.