Gardaí will not face prosecution over 2020 George Nkencho shooting

GARDAÍ involved in the fatal shooting of a man in Dublin more than three years ago will not face prosecution, it has been revealed.

George Nkencho, 27, was shot by a member of An Garda Síochána Armed Support Unit outside his family home in Clonee, West Dublin on December 30, 2020.

Mr Nkencho was armed with a knife when he was shot, which followed an earlier report of an assault at a nearby shop.

Decision

Today, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) revealed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had decided not to direct a prosecution over Mr Nkencho's death.

It follows the conclusion last year of a GSOC investigation into the shooting, after which a file was submitted to the DPP.

"While GSOC can make no further comment at this time, it will continue to engage with the Nkencho family in the context of Coronial proceedings and any other statutory processes that may arise," read a GSOC statement.

"GSOC further reiterates its undertaking to make the substantive detail of its investigation publicly available as and when other statutory processes permit it to do so."

The GSOC said it had notified the Nkencho family of their entitlement to a summary of the DPP's reasons not to prosecute, as well as their right to request a review of the decision.

A statement today from An Garda Síochána said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris reiterated 'his and the organisation's sympathy with the family of George Nkencho'.

Appeal

Following today's developments, the family of Mr Nkencho are reportedly disappointed with the decision and have indicated their desire to appeal.

Protests were held outside Blanchardstown Garda Station on the day after Mr Nkencho's death.

Further protests and vigils were held throughout the following weeks, while supporters of the family gathered outside the RDS in June 2021 during Mr Nkencho's inquest.

Mr Nkencho, who had no previous convictions, had reportedly suffered from mental health issues.