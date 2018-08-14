Gavin Casey, who laughed after ‘brutal’ attack on innocent man, is sentenced to life for murder

A MAN who brutally beat an innocent man during a jealous rage has today been sentenced to life in prison following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Gavin Casey, 31, was handed the sentence after being found guilty of the murder of Christopher Messenger on February 9 this year.

After stamping on the victim’s face and dropping a television in his head, Casey laughed and screamed: “I’ve killed him.”

Mr Messenger died of catastrophic head injuries a few days later.

Casey, who was also found guilty of assaulting his ex-partner, must serve a minimum of 20 years.

Jealous

The attack took place at a multi-occupancy home in Highfield Road, Birmingham, where the two men lived.

Casey became jealous when his ex-partner, who also lived there, offered to make Mr Messenger, 36, a cup of tea.

Casey threw a TV at her, hitting her on the leg, before heading for Mr Messenger’s room where he carried out the violent and brutal attack.

As Casey’s ex-partner tried to stop him punching and kicking Mr Messenger, he turned around and punched her in the face.

As she ran for help, Casey’s ex-partner turned around to see him stamping on Mr Messenger’s face before dropping a TV on him.

After the attack, Casey was heard laughing and screaming in the car park: “I’ve killed him.”

He then went off to buy drugs before heading to Aston where he threatened to jump off a gas holder.

He was talked down by officers and subsequently arrested.

'Despicable'

Following the hearing, Detective Inspector Paul Joyce, from Force CID, said Mr Messenger was attacked at his most vulnerable.

“This is a tragic case where a violent man flew into a jealous rage attacking and killing an innocent man,” he said.

“Mr Messenger was recovering from injuries he had sustained in a recent collision and Casey, knowing that Mr Messenger was at his most vulnerable, brutally attacked him.

“Casey did not give a second thought to what he did, instead he laughed about the despicable act he had just committed and left Mr Messenger dying in his room.”

'Justice has been done'

In a statement, Mr Messenger’s family expressed their relief at the sentence.

"It has been extremely difficult to sit and listen to the full details of our Chris’ death,” they said, “a son, brother, uncle, nephew who was taken too soon in a brutal unprovoked attack. Sitting watching a man show no remorse whatsoever for his actions.

“Nothing will bring Chris back but we are glad that justice has been done.”