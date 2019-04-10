Giant owl ‘capable of eating a deer’ on the loose in Kildare
News

Giant owl ‘capable of eating a deer’ on the loose in Kildare

A GIANT owl is on the loose in Co Kildare and considered extremely dangerous.

The female Eurasian Eagle Owl, which goes by the name of Tank, escaped from owner Darren Jackson’s home in Curragh Grange while being fed.

She was last seen heading towards the M7 and is recognisable for the fact she has a thin leather strap with a bell on it attached to her.

Already nicknamed Owlington in the wake of her daring getaway, in truth the owl’s escape is no laughing matter.

Boasting a wingspan of 6ft 5in, the deer is capable of eating fully grown deer and her owner is urging members of the public not to approach the bird if they see it.

Advertisement

“If she is in a residential area, she is likely to try and rest under a bush if she is tired or stressed but in that instance I would recommend people not to pick her up or try to catch her as there is a potential for them to be hurt by her talons if they don’t know what they are doing,” Jackson told the Press Association.

Anyone spotting the owl has been asked to contact Gardaí or the National Parks & Wildlife Service.

A potentially lethal predator, owl strikes can often amount to something similar to blunt force trauma.

Owls have also been known to dive-bomb humans when they feel threatened and will almost always target the human skull.

See More: Co. Kildare, Kildare, Owl

Related

Gardaí appeal for information on missing girls, aged 12 and 14
News 3 months ago

Gardaí appeal for information on missing girls, aged 12 and 14

By: Gerard Donaghy

Murder investigation launched after man fatally stabbed in early morning assault
News 5 months ago

Murder investigation launched after man fatally stabbed in early morning assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí appeal for help in tracing woman, 20, missing from Kildare
News 6 months ago

Gardaí appeal for help in tracing woman, 20, missing from Kildare

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man accused of murdering Irish aid worker John Curran in South Africa claims self-defence
News 17 hours ago

Man accused of murdering Irish aid worker John Curran in South Africa claims self-defence

By: Aidan Lonergan

Kildare man wins €500,000 on a scratch card – but he hasn’t told his wife yet
News 17 hours ago

Kildare man wins €500,000 on a scratch card – but he hasn’t told his wife yet

By: Jack Beresford

Fawlty Towers and Father Ted top list of UK's favourite sitcoms
News 18 hours ago

Fawlty Towers and Father Ted top list of UK's favourite sitcoms

By: Jack Beresford

Star Trek fans petitioning for statue of Colm Meaney's Chief O'Brien to be built in Dublin
News 20 hours ago

Star Trek fans petitioning for statue of Colm Meaney's Chief O'Brien to be built in Dublin

By: Jack Beresford

Comfort Keepers: Irish homecare provider looking for Nurses to have meaningful impact on lives in the community
Life & Style 21 hours ago

Comfort Keepers: Irish homecare provider looking for Nurses to have meaningful impact on lives in the community

By: Irish Post