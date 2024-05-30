Girl, 9, in critical condition after being shot while out eating dinner with family

A NINE-YEAR-OLD girl is one of four people who were injured in a shooting in east London last night.

Three men and the girl were all hit when a gun was fired into a restaurant on Kingsland Road in Hackney at around 9.30pm.

The men were all seated outside the restaurant, but the girl was sitting inside having dinner with her family, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed in a statement today.

“It saddens me deeply to say that at 9.20 last night, on Kingsland High Street in Hackney, three men and a nine-year-old girl were shot when a firearm was discharged from a motorbike,” Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said.

“I know that local people will be extremely concerned by this incident.

“We share that concern and an urgent investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend those responsible.”

He added: “Three men, aged 26, 37 and 42, who were sitting outside a restaurant, were taken to hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds. Their conditions are stable, but one potentially faces life changing injuries.

“A nine-year-old girl, who was inside the restaurant having dinner with her family, suffered a gunshot wound and she remains in hospital in a critical condition.”

The families of the victims are being supported by specialist officers.

“We do not believe that the girl and the men injured were known to each other,” Det Chf Supt Conway added.

“As with any child, she was an innocent victim of the indiscriminate nature of gun crime.”

Met Police officers arrived at the scene within minutes of the crime being reported.

Two crime scenes remain in place today - at Kingsland High Street and at Colvestone Crescent, where they recovered a motorbike they believe was used in the shooting and which they now know to have been stolen.

“The investigation is now being led by our Specialist Crime colleagues, and we are supporting them with specialist local officers, as they conduct fast-time enquiries to identify and apprehend those responsible and to establish the motive behind the shooting,” Det Chf Supt Conway explained.

“The investigation is at an early stage and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive.

“We are keen to identify other witnesses who were in the area around the scene at the time of the shooting.

“Similarly, if you were in the Kingsland High Street area at the time of the shooting and have information or footage from a phone or other device, please share that with us.”

He added: “Events such as these are rarely spontaneous.

“Someone knows who is responsible for this shooting that has left a little girl fighting for her life.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation please do the right thing and tell us what you know by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

To speak to the investigation team direct call the incident room on 020 8345 3865.