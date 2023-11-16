Grants of €2.95m awarded to organisations promoting Irish culture across Globe

TENS of thousands of euros in grants have been approved for organisations promoting Irish culture and heritage in Britain and around the globe.

The Irish Government has confirmed a total funding pot of €2.95million to support the promotion of Irish arts globally through its Culture Ireland Grants Programme.

Just over €1million of that will benefit 99 projects covering circus, dance, film, literature, music, theatre, visual arts and multidisciplinary projects taking place in over 30 countries.

Separately, €1,950,000 of the Culture Ireland funding will support annual Irish arts programmes to be delivered in 2024 by Literature Ireland, First Music Contact and Irish Film Institute International, as well as two of Ireland's key cultural centres: Centre Culturel Irlandais in Paris and the Irish Arts Center in New York.

In Britain the London Irish Centre, the Irish Music and Dance London (IMDL) organisation and the Irish Film Festival London have all received funding in the latest round.

The Irish Film Festival has been awarded €10,000 to support its annual festival and awards ceremony.

A total of €52,000 has been awarded to the London Irish Centre to support their annual programme of events in 2024, including the London St Patrick’s Day Festival.

IMDL has been awarded €10,000 to support their spring programme in 2024.

The Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith has also received a grant, with €20,000 in funding approved winter programme, from November 2023 to February 2024.

Some €20,000 has been awarded to support Irish artists performing a the Celtic Connections music festival in Glasgow, which runs from January 18-February 4, 2024.

A futher €2,000 has been awarded to support Irish acts taking part in the Nottingham St Patrick’s Festival celebrations.

Annoucning the funding round this week, Culture Minister Catherine Martin said: “Under Global Ireland 2025 the Government has committed to share our culture more broadly around the world.

“Culture Ireland plays a central role in supporting Irish artists to reach audiences of millions worldwide, each year.”

She added: “The creative strength of Irish artists, and the high quality of their work, mean that they continue to be in global demand.

“It is important that Irish artists are supported to make a far-ranging impact, and to raise awareness of Ireland’s arts and culture.

“The resource bodies and venues being funded in 2024 will continue to provide opportunities for Irish artists of all genres in key marketplaces, screen Irish film worldwide and support the translation of Irish literature so that it can be read more widely."

Projects receiving Culture Ireland funding include:

Circus: Tumble Circus, Snatch Circus, and Grant Goldie are all presenting their work at the Western Australia Circus Festival, Karridale, Australia.

Dance: continuing support for a range of projects including Teaċ Daṁsa’s MÁM at the National Theater Concert Hall, Taipei Taiwan, United Fall’s Birdboy by Emma Martin at the Moving Colors Festival, Athens, Greece, and Luke Murphy’s ‘Volcano’ at St Ann’s Warehouse, Brooklyn, USA.

Film: support towards attendance by Irish filmmakers at significant international film festivals such as the Palm Springs International Film Festival in California, USA, Gijón International Film Festival, Spain, and the Irish Film Festival London, Britain.

Literature: Irish writers appearing at various international literary festivals, such as the Bologna Children's Book Fair, Italy, and the Paraty International Literary Festival, Brazil; Poetry reading and storytelling is also supported at the Pricigin Festival, Split, Croatia, the IRL Festival, Canada, Torch Literary Arts, Austin, USA, and at Gasson Hall, Boston, USA.

Music: Support towards over 40 international tours across the world covering a range of artists and genres including Caroline Keane & Tom Delany (Australia/ New Zealand), Lorraine Nash (Australia), Wallis Bird (Australia/ New Zealand), Clare Sands (Australia/ New Zealand), Junior Brother (Britain), Mick Flannery (Britain/Europe), Susan O'Neill (Britain/Europe), The Clockworks (Britain/Europe), John Blek (Europe), Just Mustard (Central America/ South America), Grainne Duffy (USA), Screaming Orphans (USA) Aoife Scott (USA), Martina Rosaria O'Connell (France), Deirdre McKay (South Africa).

Theatre: support for international tours, including the Gate Theatre (Australia), Branar (Britain), Dan Colley/Riverbank Arts Centre (Britain), Fishamble: The New Play Company (Britain), Brú Theatre (Canada), and Gare St Lazare Ireland (Europe).

Visual Arts: International exhibitions by Irish artists including Breda Lynch (Australia), Ailbhe Ní Bhriain (Benin), Maud Cotter (Britain), Damien Flood (Italy), Oonagh Hyland (Italy/Germany/Estonia), Alannah Robins (Sweden), Ciarán Murphy and Niamh O’Malley (USA), and towards Irish presence at international art fairs including Art Singapore 2024 (Singapore), The London Art Fair (Britain), INK Miami Art Fair (USA) and Portland Fine Print Fair (USA).

Multidisciplinary: Continued support towards the programme of Irish arts and culture at key festivals and venues including the Belgrade Irish Festival (Serbia), the Irish Music and Dance London (Britain), the Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith (Britain), the London Irish Centre (Britain) and the launch of the first ‘in-person’ events for the Casa della Cultura Irlandese (Italy).