Grieving father-of-three Andrew McGinley starts YouTube channel he had promised to help his son set up
A DUBLIN father-of-three who lost his three children earlier this year has fulfilled a promise made to his late son by starting a YouTube channel.

Andrew McGinley suffered every father’s worst nightmare after returning from work to find his kids Conor, nine, Darragh, seven and Carla, three, dead at the family home in Newcastle, Co Dublin late last January.

The mother of the three children, Deirdre Morley, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

At the children’s funeral, Mr McGinley spoke openly about the dreams his three kids had shared with him and of his desire to honour them in some way.

To Darragh, he pledged to coach Rathcoole Boy’s Club, honouring his love of the sport.

To Carla, who wanted nothing more than a snowman, he promised to make one each and every time it snowed.

Conor’s wish was slightly different.

Just before Christmas he had told his dad he wanted to set up a YouTube channel.

Now Mr McGinley is honouring that promise with Conor’s Clips.

Launched alongside a website and other social media channels, the platform is about honouring the memory of his late son.

It features 13 short clips of special moments Andrew enjoyed with his family before they died.

Speaking in a recorded intro to the channel, Andrew said: “Quite what Conor had planned for this channel was not finalised.

“So all we have are clips of the three of them as they lived their lives. Our message is that Conor, Carla and Darragh grew up in our community with the support of staff at schools, creches, community clubs and sports clubs.

“Enjoy these videos. Subscribing, liking and sharing will help us spread the message of the importance of supporting locally across the globe.”

The channel has already amassed 1,600 subscribers in a short few days.

Those wishing to subscribe or learn more about Conor’s Clips can do so here.

See More: Andrew McGinley, Dublin, Youtube

