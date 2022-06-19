Groundhog Day: Hollywood star Bill Murray watches on as Galway hurlers record fifth consecutive win over Cork
News

Groundhog Day: Hollywood star Bill Murray watches on as Galway hurlers record fifth consecutive win over Cork

Bill Murray and JP McManus watched Galway defeat Cork at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Saturday (Image: Ray McManus/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

THERE was a famous face in the crowd at Thurles on Saturday as Hollywood star Bill Murray watched Galway book their All-Ireland SHC semi-final place with a win over Cork.

The Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day star was pictured at Semple Stadium in Co. Tipperary alongside businessman and racehorse owner JP McManus as Galway won 2-19 to 1-21.

And Cork supporters may have had a feeling of déjà vu themselves as they saw their side fall to a fifth consecutive defeat to the Tribesmen.

Limerick hurling fan McManus perhaps explaining to Murray that hitting the sliotar over the bar is worth one point (Image: Ray McManus/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Cork have historically dominated the fixture but it is Galway who have held the bragging rights in recent years, emerging victorious in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015 before Saturday's win.

The 2017 All-Ireland winners will face reigning champions Limerick in the last four.

Murray, one of nine children raised in an Irish Catholic household in Illinois, has roots in both Cork and Galway.

Murray at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Saturday (Image: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

An occasional visitor to the Emerald Isle, he spent time in Ireland last summer filming the YouTube series The Links Life, which saw the Caddyshack star play several golf courses around the country.

Murray is set to appear in the forthcoming movie Asteroid City, which will see him team up once again with director Wes Anderson.

He is also set to feature as a villain in the next instalment of Marvel's Ant-Man series.

Galway won 2-19 to 1-21, with Conor Whelan (right) scoring 1-02 for the Tribesmen (Image: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

See More: All-Ireland SHC, Bill Murray, Cork, Galway, JP McManus

Related

School prohibited from identifying as Catholic after flying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags
News 8 hours ago

School prohibited from identifying as Catholic after flying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after pensioner found dead in Co. Tyrone
News 10 hours ago

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after pensioner found dead in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Belfast man banned from owning animals after puppies covered in faeces found in van
News 11 hours ago

Belfast man banned from owning animals after puppies covered in faeces found in van

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Artist's Eye on Galway
Culture 4 hours ago

Artist's Eye on Galway

By: admin

Man found guilty of murdering grandad Paul Maloney after deliberately driving car at him
News 12 hours ago

Man found guilty of murdering grandad Paul Maloney after deliberately driving car at him

By: Gerard Donaghy

Belfast college named best secondary school in Britain and Northern Ireland at awards ceremony
News 14 hours ago

Belfast college named best secondary school in Britain and Northern Ireland at awards ceremony

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Barbaric murder': Police appeal for information six months on from fatal Belfast shooting
News 18 hours ago

'Barbaric murder': Police appeal for information six months on from fatal Belfast shooting

By: Gerard Donaghy

London assassination a landmark in Irish history
Irish History 1 day ago

London assassination a landmark in Irish history

By: Ronan McGreevy