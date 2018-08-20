Nearly half of Irish adults hate the Rose of Tralee
News

Nearly half of Irish adults hate the Rose of Tralee

THE ANNUAL Rose of Tralee pageant could be under threat after new figures revealed the growing disdain for the contest.

According to a new national survey, 47 per cent of Irish adults do not like any aspect of the competition.

A further 22 per cent of respondents, meanwhile, revealed they only watch the broadcast because of the 'cringe factor' of the pageant.

The show has seen contestants show off a diverse range of 'talents' down the years, including such unique skills as tin whistle playing and hip-hop dancing.

Some tuned in for the onstage fashion meanwhile, with 14 per cent opting for this as their main reason for watching the show.

Advertisement
A delighted Jennifer Byrne who was selected as the 2017 Rose of Tralee onstage in the Rose of Tralee International Festival Dome on Tuesday 22 August 2017. Jennifer represented Offaly in this year’s Festval. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD - www.dwalshphoto.ieTralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/mail : [email protected] WEB Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie

The figures were collected as part of research conducted by Lottoland.

A total of 1,000 Irish people were surveyed as part of the study which also revealed how the Rose of Tralee is more popular among the 18-24 age group than it is the 45 to 54.

But despite the negative outlook, Lottoland's Graham Ross believes the event isn't going anywhere anytime soon thanks to the show's "winning formula" which keeps viewers "hooked".

"Every year, people give out about The Rose of Tralee and yet every year, it's always the most talked and tweeted about programme," he said."

See More: Rose Of Tralee, Rose Of Tralee 2018

Related

American footballer who puts success down to Irish dancing is causing a stir in the NFL
News 9 months ago

American footballer who puts success down to Irish dancing is causing a stir in the NFL

By: Gerard Donaghy

Young Irish dancer launches court appeal to be allowed to participate in championship qualifier
News 9 months ago

Young Irish dancer launches court appeal to be allowed to participate in championship qualifier

By: Irish Post

Frightening moment Irish dance teacher gets mugged by Dublin teens filmed on her phone
News 2 years ago

Frightening moment Irish dance teacher gets mugged by Dublin teens filmed on her phone

By: Katy Harrington

Latest

'We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them' - Pope Francis issues letter addressing clerical sexual abuse cover-ups
News 14 minutes ago

'We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them' - Pope Francis issues letter addressing clerical sexual abuse cover-ups

By: Ryan Price

The top 10 jokes of the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival have been revealed
News 48 minutes ago

The top 10 jokes of the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival have been revealed

By: Jack Beresford

Limerick overcome Galway to win first All-Ireland hurling title in 45 years
News 18 hours ago

Limerick overcome Galway to win first All-Ireland hurling title in 45 years

By: Ryan Price

Man arrested over Donegal crash that left two dead and three injured
News 21 hours ago

Man arrested over Donegal crash that left two dead and three injured

By: Ryan Price

Belfast bomb scare declared a hoax
News 22 hours ago

Belfast bomb scare declared a hoax

By: Ryan Price