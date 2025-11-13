Northern Ireland celebrates ‘fantastic news’ that EURO 2028 draw will take place in Belfast

CONFIRMATION that Belfast will play host to the UEFA EURO 2028 qualifying draw has been hailed as “fantastic news” for Northern Ireland.

The announcement was made last night as the tournament, which is being hosted jointly by Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales, was officially launched in London.

While the schedule for the event was revealed, confirming seven of the games will be played in Dublin, Belfast’s part was also highlighted.

The city will play host to the qualifying draw on December 6, which will take place at the ICC Belfast.

“It is fantastic news that we have been able to secure Belfast as the host of the qualifying draw for UEFA EURO 2028,” NI Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said.

“I am pleased that Northern Ireland will play this role in this prestigious tournament, and I will work with partners to ensure we deliver even more opportunities and leave the best possible legacy for local football,” he added.

“Hosting the qualifying draw provides an opportunity for local supporters and communities to engage with the tournament, generating excitement and pride in the event.”

The Irish Football Association has also said it is "fantastic” that the qualifying draw will take place in the North.

Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood said the organisation was “incredibly proud" that Belfast will play such an "important role in delivering what will be the best-ever Euro - one that celebrates passion, inclusivity and the power of football to bring people together”.

CEO Patrick Nelson said hosting the qualifying draw is is a “real privilege” and a “key milestone in what promises to be a memorable, world class tournament”.

"We'll welcome UEFA's leadership, national associations and teams to Belfast, giving them the chance to experience everything our city and ICC Belfast have to offer,” he added.

"It's fantastic news for Belfast, for Northern Ireland and for football across these islands."

No Euro 2028 matches will take place in Northern Ireland.

Originally Casement Park, which has not been in operation since 2013, was listed as one of the stadiums to be considered when the UK and Republic of Ireland submitted their joint bid to host Euro 2028.

But the Belfast site was withdrawn from the list of potential venues in September 2024 after the British government said it would not provide funding to redevelop the stadium in time for the tournament.