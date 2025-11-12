Tributes paid to Martin Collins, activist on behalf of Ireland and the Irish in Britain

Tributes have been paid to Martin Collins who died on November 7. Martin played a central role in Irish solidarity movements in Britain for decades

BROUGHT up in Bristol, Martin Collins studied philosophy and worked in factories before becoming politically active in the 1970s. He joined the British Labour Party in 1976 and was involved with early campaigns such as the Troops Out Movement and conferences opposing the Prevention of Terrorism Act. The 1981 Hunger Strikes had a lasting impact on his political outlook and deepened his commitment to Irish causes.

Martin became a leading figure in the Labour Committee on Ireland, editing its quarterly magazine Labour and Ireland. He organised conferences on plastic bullets, promoted the MacBride Principles for Fair Employment, and wrote a regular column titled Ireland Unfree for Socialist Action. In 1987 he became campaign director of the Time To Go! initiative, and later directed the Britain & Ireland Human Rights Project, supporting victims of state violence.

In 1985 he edited Ireland After Britain, a collection of essays examining prospects for Irish unity and reflecting a wide range of voices, including Gerry Adams, Mary Robinson, Rita O’Hare, Ken Livingstone and Tony Benn. Dedicated to the ten hunger strikers of 1981, the book argued for inclusive political dialogue at a time when that idea was far from mainstream.

A gifted organiser and meticulous note-taker, Martin was ever present at meetings and conferences on Irish issues across Britain. Friends recall his encyclopaedic memory, his well-thumbed folders of press cuttings, and his enthusiasm for political debate.

In the 1990s Martin worked at Westminster as political adviser to Kevin McNamara MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Martin later served as Director of the Irish Traveller Movement and as adviser to Chris Ruane MP, then chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Irish in Britain. From 2010 to 2015 he was Political Affairs and Global Irish Diaspora Adviser for Irish in Britain, campaigning strongly for voting rights for citizens abroad — a cause that remained close to his heart.

In 2011 he was a key figure in the Save the Irish Post campaign. As parliamentary adviser to the Federation of Irish Societies (Irish in Britain now) he was the conduit to getting the campaign into Westminster where Irish Post staff held a committee meeting to get the campaign cross-party support.

After Elgin Loane stepped in as the owner of The Irish Post, making it a truly independent news media platform, Martin continued to write for the paper on Irish topics ranging from Irish culture to the Troubles.

BORN in England, Martin Collins devoted his life to advancing understanding between the two islands and to promoting justice for Ireland and its diaspora. He did this through good times and bad; but never faltered.

Those who worked with him remember his kindness, integrity and quiet persistence. This was evident to us all here at The Irish Post, who also saw the tenacity he brought to seemingly insurmountable difficulties.

In later years he faced the challenges of dementia with dignity, supported with great devotion by his partner Ginnie.

Friends and colleagues across the Irish community in Britain have paid tribute to a principled campaigner whose commitment never wavered.

Martin Collins leaves behind a legacy of bridge-building, advocacy and friendship that enriched the Irish community in Britain for more than half a century.

All images courtesy of Malcolm McNally Photography