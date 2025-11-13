Irish government confirms measures taken to support disclosure of state material to Omagh bombing inquiry

THE Irish Government has confirmed the measures that have been taken to support the disclosure of state materials to the Omagh bombing inquiry.

In a statement issued last night, Ireland’s Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan revealed that he had signed off on the disclosure of personal data to the inquiry by his department earlier this week and had yesterday gained Government approval to issue a directive to the Garda Commissioner to have An Garda Síochána do the same.

The moves follow commitments made in April when Minister O’Callaghan signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chairman of the Inquiry, Lord Alan Turnbull confirming their commitment on “matters relating to the disclosure of materials to the Omagh Bombing Inquiry”.

First announced in February 2023, the Inquiry is intended to establish the preventability of the Real IRA bombing in August 1998, which killed 29 people and two unborn children, and injured 220 others.

The Inquiry opened in January 2025 with the first oral hearings from survivors and those directly affecting by the bombing in Omagh, Co. Tyrone.

In a statement confirming the initiatives taken this week, Minister O’Callaghan said: “The signing of the agreement with the Chairman of the Inquiry last April was an important step forward in delivering on the Government’s commitment to facilitating and supporting the work of the Inquiry.

“That is in the best interests of the victims’ families and survivors and their quest for truth and justice.”

He added: “These further initiatives will support the operation of the Memorandum and the on-going work of my department, in conjunction with An Garda Síochána and other departments and agencies, of furnishing potentially relevant materials to the Inquiry to enable it to discharge its terms of reference.”

On Tuesday, November 10, Minister O’Callaghan “signed Regulations under section 2B of the Data Protection Act 1988 to support the disclosure of personal data to the Inquiry by his Department in its role as the central contact point for receiving and handling requests for materials from the Inquiry” his department confirmed.

“The Minister made the Regulations on the grounds of the substantial public interest in assisting the Inquiry investigating whether the bombing in the town of Omagh on the 15 August 1998 could have been prevented by United Kingdom state authorities,” they added.

“The Minister also obtained the approval of Government this morning (Nov 12) to issue a directive to the Garda Commissioner under section 37 of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Act 2024 to support the co-operation by An Garda Síochána with the Memorandum of Understanding, and in particular, the processing of personal data in connection with the operation of the Memorandum,” they explained.

“All materials disclosed to the Inquiry will be treated in accordance with the terms of the Memorandum.”

The Minister further confirmed that An Garda Síochána, as the "principal repository of relevant materials", has a “dedicated team in place supported by national and divisional resources as required to ensure the timely provision of assistance to the Inquiry”.

Minister O'Callaghan is also set to bring proposals to the Government regarding the provision of oral testimony to the Inquiry.

“In line with the Government Legislation Programme, I anticipate bringing proposals to Government shortly to provide for the taking of oral evidence from witnesses for the purposes of the Inquiry,” he confirmed.