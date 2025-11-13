Older drivers more likely to be killed or seriously injured in collisions report finds
News

Older drivers more likely to be killed or seriously injured in collisions report finds

OLDER drivers are more likely to be killed or seriously injured in collisions on Northern Ireland’s roads a new report has found.

Data related to incidents on the roads from 2020 to 2024 has been analysed by the Analysis, Statistics and Research Branch (ASRB) with their findings published today.

In that time some 1,720 car drivers have been killed or seriously injured on Northern Ireland’s roads, with 13 per cent of those, or 225 people, aged 70 or over.

Car drivers aged 70 and over were also deemed responsible for incidents which left 376 people dead or seriously injured.

The figures further show that when involved in a collision, car drivers aged 70 and over are twice as likely to be killed or seriously injured than those aged under 70.

They also reveal that drivers aged 70 and over are more likely to be killed or seriously injured in the afternoon, at 61%, than car drivers aged under 70, at 36%, and less likely to be killed or seriously injured on a Sunday (9%) than car drivers aged under 70 (16%).

The highest annual rate of deaths or injuries in older drivers is found the Mid Ulster Local Government District, which saw 31.3 of older car driver casualties per 100,000 people aged 70 or over.

Belfast had the lowest rate at just 6.0 per 100,000 people.

See More: Northern Ireland, Older Drivers, Report

Related
News 1 day ago

€2m funding will support fire and rescue services along Irish borderlands

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Education minister survives no-confidence vote over Israel trip

By: Mark Murphy

News 5 days ago

PSNI launch hate crime investigation after Alliance HQ vandalised

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
Business 17 hours ago

Ryanair dubs digital-only boarding pass initiative 'huge success' after first day

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 17 hours ago

US tech company Biller Genie to create 100 high-paying jobs in Belfast

By: Mark Murphy

News 20 hours ago

Government unveils housing plan amid rising pressure and criticism

By: Mark Murphy

News 22 hours ago

29 Charged in Dublin retail theft crackdown

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 1 day ago

A man of many roles - actor Brian Ó Muirí

By: Claudia Redmond

News 1 day ago

Aer Lingus pilots pass no-confidence motion over safety interference row

By: Mark Murphy