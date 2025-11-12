'Huge boost': Tánaiste welcomes news Dublin will host seven Euro 2028 games

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has welcomed the news this evening that Dublin will host seven games at Euro 2028, describing it as 'a huge boost'.

The tournament, which is being hosted jointly by Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales, was officially launched in London this evening.

Of the 51 games at the 24-team finals, the Aviva Stadium will host five group games from at least two groups as well as two knockout fixtures — a last-16 tie and a quarter-final tie.

Speaking this evening, Mr Harris said the event, which the government is investing €93m in, was 'an exceptional opportunity to showcase Ireland at its best — our hospitality, our culture and our passion for sport'.

"Euro 2028 will bring people together across these islands and I look forward to working with all partners to ensure it's an outstanding success," he added.

"For Ireland, the announcement that Dublin will host seven matches is a huge boost — bringing major international attention, visitors and investment to our country.

"The latest analysis confirms that the tournament will deliver €449m in socio-economic benefits, including a direct boost of €382m to our economy.

"Lasting impacts in participation, volunteering and community pride are valued at a further €67m."

'Euphoric experience'

As one of the host nations, should Ireland qualify directly for the finals, they will play all three of their group stage games in Dublin.

Even if they fail to reach the tournament through the qualifiers, the Boys in Green could still feature in the finals.

UEFA has reserved two places in the finals for the two best-ranked home nations that fail to qualify directly, meaning if any two of England, Scotland or Wales qualify, Ireland are guaranteed a place.

David Courell, CEO of the FAI, said the tournament — which Ireland have qualified for three times in the past — is shaping up to be the best yet.

"Bringing UEFA Euro 2028 to Ireland is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the fair city of Dublin, our country and our football to the world," he said.

"Our amazing fans are known for their passion and we look forward to providing them, as well as the hundreds of thousands of people who will visit Ireland for the tournament, with the type of euphoric experience that they will never forget as we aim to play our part in delivering the best Euro yet."

Meanwhile Councillor Ray McAdam, Lord Mayor of Dublin, said the event would showcase Ireland on the world stage.

"Dublin is deeply honoured to be a host city for UEFA Euro 2028, and we are thrilled to welcome fans from across Europe and beyond to experience the heart of our vibrant, inclusive and welcoming capital," he said.

"The opportunity to host seven thrilling matches here will bring world-class football to our doorstep, but more than that, it will leave a lasting legacy for our communities — from stimulating local economic growth to fostering a renewed sense of pride and participation throughout Dublin.

"In 2028, Dublin will pulse with the spirit of the game, igniting a festival of football that reflects the passion, energy and unity that make our city truly unique.

"Euro 2028 will not only showcase the very best of Dublin but will also affirm our place as a dynamic and forward-thinking city on the world stage."

Venues

Outside Ireland, games in Scotland are due to be held at Hampden Stadium in Glasgow while Wales will host games at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

As well as London's Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, England will host games in Newcastle (St James' Park), Manchester (City of Manchester Stadium), Liverpool (Hill Dickinson Stadium) and Birmingham (Villa Park).

The opening match of the tournament will be held at Wales' Millennium Stadium on June 9, 2028.

All host stadiums excluding Wembley will host a last-16 tie, while each host nation will host a quarter-final.

Wembley will host the quarter-final held in England, as well as the semi-finals on July 4 and 5 and the final on July 9, 2028.