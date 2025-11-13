Zelensky to make first official visit to Ireland in December
News

Zelensky to make first official visit to Ireland in December

UKRAINIAN President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to make his first official visit to Ireland next month for high-level talks with government leaders.

According to the Irish Independent, Mr Zelensky is expected to arrive in Dublin on December 2 and depart the following day after a series of meetings with top officials, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Harris, and potentially President Catherine Connolly.

The visit follows an invitation extended by the Taoiseach earlier this year.

An Garda Síochána is preparing to declare the trip an “extraordinary event”, a designation used for major state occasions requiring heightened policing measures.

The last time such an order was invoked was in September 2024, when British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Dublin during the UEFA Nations League match between Ireland and England.

Government sources have not ruled out the possibility of Mr Zelensky addressing the Dáil Éireann during his stay.

This follows his historic virtual address to Irish lawmakers in April 2022, when he urged Ireland to help strengthen European sanctions against Russia.

The trip will mark Mr Zelensky’s first visit to the Irish capital, though he briefly met Mr Martin at Shannon Airport earlier this year during a refuelling stop en route to the United States.

At that meeting, both leaders reaffirmed Ireland’s ongoing humanitarian and political support for Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

Mr Martin said their discussions focused on achieving a “sustainable, comprehensive, and durable” peace, one that must be underpinned by strong security guarantees.

He also reiterated Ireland’s backing for Ukraine’s accelerated bid to join the European Union, saying membership would bring both “security assurances and economic opportunities”.

The Taoiseach added that Ireland continues to advocate for the release of EU Peace Facility funds blocked by Hungary’s veto and remains committed to assisting Ukraine within a non-lethal support framework.

Dublin has also explored contributing to humanitarian efforts such as medical evacuations and food aid for Ukrainian children.

See More: Official Visit, Russia-Ukraine War, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky

Related
News 10 years ago

What I learned about Michael D Higgins from spending a day with the President of Ireland

By: Nemesha Balasundaram

News 10 years ago

Lessons learned from the Troubles can help fight global extremism, says President Higgins

By: Nemesha Balasundaram

News 10 years ago

President Higgins to make historic visit to Warrington

By: Nemesha Balasundaram

Latest
News 17 hours ago

Tributes paid to Martin Collins, activist on behalf of Ireland and the Irish in Britain

By: Irish Post

News 17 hours ago

Ombudsman investigates death of woman in traffic incident 'during a garda interaction’ in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 18 hours ago

Ryanair dubs digital-only boarding pass initiative 'huge success' after first day

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 19 hours ago

US tech company Biller Genie to create 100 high-paying jobs in Belfast

By: Mark Murphy

News 21 hours ago

Government unveils housing plan amid rising pressure and criticism

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

29 Charged in Dublin retail theft crackdown

By: Mark Murphy