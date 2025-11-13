President Connolly's first official public engagement was visit to Irish language school
NEWLY inaugurated President Catherine Connolly has begun her first public engagements of her presidential term of office.

The Galway native’s first event was a visit to the gaelscoil in Dublin.

Ms Connolly, who learned to speak Irish as an adult, visited Gaelscoil Inse Chór yesterday morning (November 12).

The Shanalla-born president met staff and pupils there while highlighting the importance of preserving the Irish language, which was a key theme of her election campaign for the presidency.

President Catherine Connolly received a warm welcome at Gaelscoil Inse Chór in Dublin

Referring to the school as “exemplary”, Ms Connolly was treated to a series of displays and performances by the schoolchildren while she toured the site.

Before leaving she told the school community that the Irish language is "a gift".

"For too long we have looked upon Irish as if it was a problem,” she explained.

“It is not a problem, it is a complete gift."

President Connolly was elected as 10th President of Ireland on October 25, and inaugurated on November 11.

President Connolly greets a little girl as she attended her first official public engagement in her new role, a visit to Gaelscoil Inse Chór in Dublin (Pics: Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie)

President Connolly holding a football with students at the Irish language school

President Connolly with her husband Brian McEnery and students at the school

President Connolly watches on as students play chess

President Connolly and her husband Brian McEnery toured the school in Inchicore, Dublin

