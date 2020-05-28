Have you seen Rory Macmillan? Appeal for Irish man missing in London

AN APPEAL for information has been launched following the disappearance of an Irishman from his home in London.

59-year-old Roderick 'Rory' Macmillan has not been seen since Monday, 25 May when he disappeared from his home in Kentish Town, north London.

His family are extremely concerned for his safety and have appealed to the public for any information.

Have you seen Roderick (Rory) MACMILLAN #MissingPerson from Camden. Last seen 25th May. Please call 999 quoting 20MIS017279 @MPSCamden pic.twitter.com/8WkU6qmnKq — Camden Police (@MPSCamden) May 27, 2020

Advertisement

Reports indicate that Mr Macmillan had his passport and two credit cards with him when he disappeared, and is known to have family in Ireland, France and New Zealand.

There is also a possibility Mr Macmillan may have travelled to Essex from London via train.

There is no physical description or indication of what Mr Macmillan was wearing when he was last seen on bank holiday Monday, 25 May, however a photograph of the missing man can be seen below.

Anyone who has information relating to Mr Macmillan's disappearance, including possible sightings, are urged to contact Camden Police by calling 999 quoting 20MIS017279.

Alternately, charity MissingPeople.org have requested that Mr Macmillan contact them to let them know that he is safe.

Advertisement

The charity stated: "Rory, we are here for you whenever you are ready; we can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe."

Mr Macmillan can contact the charity via call or text on 11600.