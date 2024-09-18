'He was greatly loved': Family pay tribute to Francis Reilly as man is charged with murder

A FAMILY have paid tribute to 'a loving father, brother, grandfather and uncle' who died following a report of a serious assault last week.

Francis Reilly, 63, from Brentwood, Essex, was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident, which occurred in the town at around 3.30pm on Thursday, September 12.

John Moore, 38, of Ingrave Road in Brentwood, has been charged with Mr Reilly's murder.

In a statement released this week, Mr Reilly's family said he would be sadly missed.

"Frankie was a loving father, brother, grandfather and uncle," it read.

"He was greatly loved by his whole family and will be sadly missed.

"We would ask for privacy at this time so we can continue to grieve as a family."

On Saturday, Mr Moore was charged with murder and appeared at Basildon Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, September 17.

He was remanded in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court on Tuesday, November 26.