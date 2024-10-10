Healthy ageing among Irish community goes under spotlight at inaugural event
News

Healthy ageing among Irish community goes under spotlight at inaugural event

ORGANISATIONS serving older members of the Irish community in Britain have come together to support one another in promoting healthy ageing within the diaspora.

An event hosted by Irish in Britain (IIB) brought groups from across the south of England to Kings Place in Kings Cross for their inaugural instalment of their new Healthy Ageing Project.

Some 40 staff members working at Irish organisations were in attendance for the event, which received support from the National Lottery Reaching Communities Fund.

The Health Ageing Project team at the Kings Place event

“At Irish in Britain, we are dedicated to ensuring that older Irish individuals receive the support, resources and care they need to lead healthy and fulfilling lives,” Ellen Gavin, Health and Wellbeing Lead at IIB, said.

“Our member groups are a vital lifeline for many, serving as the backbone of our society," she added.

"Through the Healthy Ageing Project, we will continue to advocate for the needs of our community and empower Irish community organisations to prioritise healthy ageing.”

Those in attendance had the opportunity to share the work they do to promote healthy ageing.

The event also facilitated networking and the sharing of approaches to support the wellbeing of older adults.

Dr Mary Tilki, an expert in health and social policy with over 20 years of experience in the Irish voluntary sector, gave a presentation at the event.

Dr Tilki addressed the "unique health challenges confronting the Irish community, emphasising the need for culturally tailored support to address disparities in physical and mental health outcomes", IIB explained.

Elsewhere on the day Dr Rosalind Willis gave an in-depth analysis of the loss of Irish identity within research and the implications of this invisibility on access to services and policy decisions.

Dr Willis used the opportunity to stress the importance of preserving Irish identity in official data to ensure it informs healthcare planning and accurately reflects community needs.

Later in the day, participants enjoyed a session of ‘laughing yoga’ led by Lotte Mikkelsen from United Mind, which is designed to show the health benefits of laughter, particularly in reducing stress.

“The session left everyone feeling rejuvenated and reminded them that laughter truly is the best medicine,” an IIB spokesperson said.

"The Healthy Ageing Event was a fantastic day of networking, learning and collaboration leaving members inspired and motivated to continue their essential work in supporting the ageing Irish community in Britain," they added.

See More: Healthy Ageing, Irish In Britain

