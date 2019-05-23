Healthy dog put to sleep by vet so she could be buried alongside deceased owner
ANIMALS LOVERS the world over are up in arms after a story broke about a healthy dog that was put down so it could be buried with its late owner.

WWBT first reported on Emma, the Shih Tzu mix, that was put to sleep by a vet despite suffering no health issues.

According to the report, Emma was put down as part of explicit instructions laid out by her late owner.

After Emma’s owner died, the dog was initially taken to Chesterfield Animal Shelter in Virginia, where she quickly endeared herself to staff at the shelter.

However, the dog was subsequently taken away after it emerged that one of the late owner’s dying wishes was that her dog be laid to rest alongside her.

Despite desperate pleas from staff at the shelter, the executor of the dead woman’s estate had the dog euthanised.

Staff had urged the executor to consider allowing the dog to live and be re-homed – but those suggestions fell on deaf ears.

“We did suggest they could sign the dog over on numerous occasions, because it’s a dog we could easily find a home for and re-home,” Carrie Jones, manager of Chesterfield Animal Services, explained to WWBT.

“Ultimately, they came back in on March 22 and redeemed the dog.”

Emma was taken to her local vet where she was euthanised and cremated. Her remains were then passed on to a representative from her late owner’s estate.

Putting a pet down in these sorts of circumstances is not illegal in Virginia.

Though it is illegal for pets to be buried with their owners in most conventional cemeteries, several loopholes exist when it comes to private and family-owned plots.

The story has sparked widespread outrage and debate online.

Some were disgusted.

Others questioned the motivations.

Some were left heartbroken...

A few were disgusted...

Some actually saw the owner's side of things though...

They could totally see her point...

A few tried to highlight the bigger picture...

There were some unique arguments on the topic...

Others were concerned about the potential ramification of the change in laws.

Most, however, erred on the side of letting the dog live.

