Pope Francis’ burial wishes confirmed as final testament released

POPE FRANCIS requested a ‘plain, unadorned tomb’ for his burial it was revealed as his final testament was released.

The Vatican has published the testament in full, which includes requests for a "simple" tomb bearing only the inscription "Franciscus".

The release follows the publication of medical records confirming the Pope's death yesterday morning was due to "stroke, coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse".

“As I sense that the twilight of my earthly life is approaching, and with firm hope in Eternal Life, I wish to express my final wishes regarding my burial place,” Pope Francis wrote.

“I have always entrusted my life and priestly and episcopal ministry to the Mother of Our Lord, Mary Most Holy,” he added.

“Therefore, I ask that my mortal remains rest, awaiting the day of resurrection, in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

“I wish that my final earthly journey conclude precisely in this ancient Marian shrine, where I go to pray at the beginning and end of every Apostolic Journey to faithfully entrust my intentions to the Immaculate Mother and to give thanks for her gentle and maternal care.

“I ask that my tomb be prepared in the burial niche in the side nave between the Pauline Chapel (Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani) and the Sforza Chapel of the aforementioned Papal Basilica, as indicated in the enclosed plan.

“The tomb should be in the ground; simple, without particular ornamentation, and bearing only the inscription: Franciscus.”

In the testament the Pope goes on to confirm that the cost of preparation of his burial “will be covered by a sum provided by a benefactor, which I have arranged to be transferred to the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major”.

“I have given the appropriate instructions to Msgr. Rolandas Makrickas, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Liberian Chapter,” he confirmed.

Concluding his testament, the Pope wrote: “May the Lord grant the deserved reward to those who have wished me well and will continue to pray for me.

“The suffering that marked the final part of my life, I offer to the Lord, for peace in the world and brotherhood among peoples."