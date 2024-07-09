‘Heartbroken’ family pay tribute as elderly man with ‘heart of gold’ dies in hospital
AN elderly man who was found seriously injured on a road died in hospital days after the incident.

Patrick McCooey was found with serious injuries on Royal Drive in Leigh, Greater Manchester on June 28.

On July 3, the 72-year-old died in hospital from his injuries, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed.

This week his family paid an emotional tribute to Mr McCooey, whom they describe as “caring” with a “heart of gold”.

“This incident has resulted in Patrick’s untimely death, and this has left our family totally devastated and heartbroken,” they said.

“Patrick was a very caring person who had a smile for all and a heart of gold.

“These are the memories we will have to hold.”

They added: “If you were in the area and seen or heard anything, no matter how small or trivial, Patricks McCooey’s sisters, brother, nieces and nephews would appreciate if you contact Greater Manchester Police to assist them with their ongoing enquiries.”

An 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released on bail, GMP have confirmed. Enquiries are still ongoing in the investigation.

“Due to concerns around the initial response to the police report, we have made a referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct,” GMP added.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8743 quoting log 1379 of 02/07/24.

