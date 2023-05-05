Heroin worth £125k seized at Belfast ferry terminal
HEROIN worth £125,000 was seized from a lorry exiting the ferry terminal at Belfast Harbour last night.

Officers from the Belfast Auto Crime Team made two arrests following the seizure which took place at around 10.30pm.

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “At around 10:30pm, it was reported that a vehicle was stopped by officers as it exited a ferry terminal at the West Bank Road area of North Belfast.

“Officers from the Belfast Auto Crime Team, the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Dog Unit and Belfast Harbour Police were involved in the policing operation.

“A search was conducted of the vehicle and suspected heroin with an estimated street value of £125,000 was recovered during the search operation.”

He added: “Two men aged 41 and 40 years old were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drugs and possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply. Both men are currently in police custody at this time.

“A subsequent search of a property at the Donegall Road area of south Belfast was carried out.

“A small quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs were recovered and taken away for further forensic examination."

This morning Det Insp Sweeney reinforced the PSNI’s commitment to tackling the “scourge of drugs in Northern Ireland.

“Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch remain fully committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade,” he said.
“The very simple reality is that the sale, supply and consumption of these incredibly harmful drugs is doing nothing but ruining lives and lining the pockets of organised criminals.

“We are determined to disrupt their activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade.

“Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.”

