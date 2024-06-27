Historic legislation on assisted human reproduction passes in Ireland
News

AN HISTORIC piece of legislation has passed through the legal system in Ireland which will provide a framework for surrogacy for the very first time.

Yesterday saw a milestone moment in the passage of the Assisted Human Reproduction Bill as it finally passed all stages in the Oireachtas.

Described as “critical, historic and ground-breaking” by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, the law – which will still need to be signed off by President Michael D Higgins – covers fertility treatments for couples and also single people living in Ireland.

“I have listened to individuals, to families, and to experts in this field and I know that this legislation means so much to so many,” Minister Donnelly said.

“This is a critical, historic and ground-breaking piece of legislation.

“It will introduce, for the first time in this country, a regulatory framework for assisted human reproduction (AHR).”

health minister Health Minister Stephen Donnelly

He added: “AHR is a complex, innovative and fast-moving area of medicine.

“The issues covered by this Bill have been subject to much discussion and examination, including during Dáil Committee and Report Stages, and indeed by the Special Oireachtas Joint Committee on International Surrogacy.

“This legislation will support people who wish to have children through AHR,” Minister Donnelly explained.

“It will clarify the legal position of those children and provide an ethical framework for research and new reproductive technologies.”

The minister claimed one of the “most important” features of the Bill is that it allows for the establishment of the Assisted Human Reproduction Regulatory Authority.

“The new rules, regulations and provisions of this legislation will provide clarity and peace of mind,” he added.

“I am delighted that we have reached this milestone.”

