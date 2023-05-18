HMV to open new store in Ireland after dramatic turnaround in profits

HMV will open a new store in Ireland this summer - four years after the struggling British brand was bought by a new owner while on the brink of collapse.

The store, which will be located in Dublin's Henry Street and is set to open in July, will be the firm’s flagship opening outside of the UK, with further sites expected to follow across Ireland

It marks the first Irish opening for HMV in a decade and follows the recent announcement that the chain will also be returning to its former London flagship store in Oxford Street.

The firm has 120 shops across the UK at present, but the Dublin opening is the first foray into Ireland for HMV under its new new owners, Canadian Doug Putman’s Sunrise Records.

Mr Putman took the reins at HMV in 2019, after the brand collapsed into administration.

Since then the business has evolved to a HMV Shop concept, which focuses on selling music merchandise and music technology as well as providing space for live music events.

Under its previous owners HMV was forced to finally shutter its last Irish stores in 2016.

Mr Putman said of their Irish expansion: “Our return to Ireland marks the culmination of the team’s hard work having established a new HMV shopping experience across the UK.

“We are now in a position to expand that concept into Europe.”

He added: “While fans will be able to get their hands on the latest and limited release vinyl and the hottest audio technology, truly indulging their love of music, they will also be able to express their passion for pop culture with ranges that can’t be found anywhere else in Dublin under one roof.”

He explained: “We want Henry Street to become a home for a new community of fans to come together.

“What’s more, we hope that once we’ve got our feet back under the table in Ireland, further HMV shop openings will follow.”

The new site’s 6,000 square foot space, let from Irish Life, will be located at 18 Henry Street - bringing the store back to its former Dublin home before it closed seven years ago.

It will play host to three floors of pop culture merchandise and also offer performance spaces to host shows and signings from musical artists.

In the past year, HMV stores have welcomed artists such as Charli XCX, Stormzy, Shania Twain, Raye and Ellie Goulding for signings - and the Dublin shop is expected to draw just as many stars.

It’s also set to stage performances from up-and-coming acts through its HMV Live&Local programme which has been established to showcase local acts and give a platform for fresh talent.