Holy smoke! Huge cannabis farm discovered in disused church
More than 1,400 cannabis plants were discovered in the former Stoke United Reformed Church in Coventry (Images: Google Street View; West Midlands Police)

A HUGE cannabis farm containing 1,400 plants has been discovered in a disused church.

Officers from West Midlands Police raided the former Stoke United Reformed Church in the Lower Stoke area of Coventry, England on Thursday morning.

A man who tried to escape the Harefield Road property via the roof was arrested after being tracked by police drones.

The 1,411 plants discovered at the church will now be destroyed, while thousands of pounds worth of growing equipment from the substantial operation will be dismantled.

The plants and growing equipment will now be destroyed (Image: West Midlands Police)

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

"Every cannabis farm we destroy helps prevent a vicious circle," read a statement from West Midlands Police.

"The plants won't end up as street deals, the profits won't go on to fund other crime, and they won't ruin lives or pollute our communities."

The former church was built in 1926 but was closed in 2016 after the congregation merged with the nearby Ansty Road United Reformed Church.

