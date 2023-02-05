'Large and sophisticated’ cannabis farm operation discovered in Co. Down

TWO men have been arrested after police discovered a 'large and sophisticated' cannabis farm in Do. Down.

Detectives from the PSNI said the facility 'bears the hallmarks of an organised criminal gang'.

Investigators believe the operation was of such significance that its discovery will severely hinder the activities of the gang involved.

'Massive disruption to criminals'

The discovery was made by detectives from the Organised Crime Unit, assisted by colleagues in the District Support Team and local neighbourhood policing teams.

"This is a large and sophisticated cannabis farm, which required searches by specialist police teams due to the size and set up," said Detective Inspector Kelly.

"It is clearly a well-organised operation which bears the hallmarks of an organised criminal gang.

"The closure of this operation will likely cause massive disruption to the criminals involved.

"We have seized a number of items for further examination, including a large quantity of suspected cannabis.

"The two men, aged 35 and 39, who were arrested yesterday [Friday], remain in police custody."

'Devastation'

DI Kelly added that drugs wreak 'havoc' on local communities and urged anyone with information about the cannabis farm to contact police.

"We are committed to tackling the illegal drugs trade and the criminals whose only concern is how they make a profit," he said.

"Drugs wreak havoc and devastation on families and in our communities, and those who supply drugs don't care about their victims.

"I would urge anyone who has any information about drugs or drug-dealing in their community to call us so we can take action.

"That call could make all the difference."

Anyone with information about the suspected cannabis is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 791 03/02/23.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.