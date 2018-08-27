Homes evacuated in Belfast following discovery of suspicious device
RESIDENTS in an area of Belfast have been forced to evacuate their homes after a suspicious device was found.

The device was discovered early this morning in Ardoyne, north Belfast.

SDLP Councillor Paul McClusker tweeted that the local community centre was opened to affected residents.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Velsheda Court area of north Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious object in the area.

"Velsheda Court has been closed and a number of homes in the area evacuated."

"There are no further details at this time."

More to follow.

