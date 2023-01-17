‘Horrific’ rapist who preyed on young girls jailed for 18 years

A MAN from Co. Antrim who is described as ‘highly manipulative” has been jailed for 18 years for offences including indecent assault, attempted rape and rape.

Maurice Rodgers will serve nine years in custody and nine years on licence and has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely following a hearing a Newry Crown Court on Monday, January 16.

Yesterday, the 69-year-old, from the Ballycastle area, was sentenced for a number of offences including indecent assault, attempted rape and rape.

Following the sentencing, PSNI Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: “The actions of this man are nothing short of horrific.

“He took advantage of young girls to satisfy his own sexual perversions,” she explained.

“He is a highly manipulative individual who today publicly answered for his reprehensible crimes.

“We would like to thank the victims in this case, now grown women, for their courage in coming forward and working with detectives. Today their voices were heard.”

She added: "We have specially trained officers who work closely with victims throughout the criminal justice process. If you have ever experienced or witnessed any form of sexual abuse we urge you to come forward.

“We will listen to you and help you. You don’t have to suffer in silence. Please contact us on 101 or in an emergency call 999.”