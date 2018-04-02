Horse raced to death and abandoned in Munster

THE ANIMAL was left to die on a street in a residential housing estate.

It's believed the horse was attached to a cart and was driven through County Cork before it became so exhausted it died.

The animal collapsed from exhaustion and was unhitched from the cart, left to die alone on the street.

The matter is now being investigated by the ISPCA and according to Lisa O'Donovan of the charity, this is a regular occurrence.

Speaking to METRO, Miss O'Donovan condemned the neglect shown to the horse: "It is not acceptable that you have young kids going out there driving a horse into the ground and then just walking away.

Advertisement

"A few people said to me that they were laughing as they went which I think is even more horrifying. There is no remorse, guilt. The horse is of no more value to them than anything else."

A picture of the animal has since been released, showing the awful circumstances it was subjected to.

Shocking to see the likes of this animal cruelty in #Cork. Horse left to die at the side of the road. #RSPCA pic.twitter.com/ckQVbJwsLe — David Browne (@Browniebuoy) March 27, 2018

People have since called for stricter regulation on the ownership and mistreatment of horses since the death.

Clanbrassil St just now. After the injury abandoning and eventual death of a horse on Cork St this week such dangerous activity in the city MUST stop. @GardaTraffic pic.twitter.com/7qHXE3MBaO — charles duggan (@heritage_dublin) March 30, 2018

Advertisement